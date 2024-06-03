New Workspace Award to be a key feature celebrating organizations reshaping the work landscape.

This year’s show will see a 40 per cent increase in exhibitor numbers.

Dubai, UAE: INDEX 2024 opens a three-day run at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) tomorrow with its biggest international exhibitor footprint to date. Exhibitors from 34 countries across Europe, North and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East are taking part in what is now a global meeting place for the interior design and fit-out industries.

Spanning eight DWTC halls, this year’s show features more than 530 exhibitors, a 40 per cent uplift on last year, and is expected to attract upwards of 20,000 dedicated visitors.

Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President of Design & Hospitality at dmg event’s organizer of INDEX, says that the region is known for its appetite for innovation in architecture and interior design, with market analysts estimating that the GCC’s interior design services will grow 8.47 per cent annually until 2029, leading to a forecasted value of US $18.41 billion.

“The growth has been fuelled by massive regionwide investment in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and retail, which has pushed projections for the GCC’s interior design services to a new high,” explained O’Connell. “This represents a huge opportunity in terms of business development for sector players on a global level, setting the foundation for putting the GCC market on the map as one of the most developed markets for innovation in design.”

The exhibitor line-up includes some of the industry’s biggest names and disrupters, such as Welspun, Fabric Library, The Design Destination, Surfaces Furniture, Sedar, Consort Architectural Hardware, Illuminate FZC, and luxury indoor and outdoor leisure products provider Sanipex.

“We are excited to be back at INDEX Dubai after a highly successful edition in 2023. We know 2024 will be bigger and better, with new launches, as well as new designs to showcase,” commented Kerrie Black, Group Merchandising & Marketing Director, SANIPEX GROUP, Middle East, a leader in luxury indoor and outdoor leisure products.

INDEX 2024 emphasises fast-evolving trends within the interior design landscape including sustainability, technology integration, and wellness – themes which run throughout the show’s 11 sectors of furniture and components, accessories and décor, kitchens and bathrooms, textiles and furnishings, lighting and home automation, design and fit-out, art, modular structures, architectural hardware, floors and surfaces, and sleep.

‘Furniture’ retains its standing as the largest segment with the Design & Fitout section registering its strongest growth to date. The sector themes will also run throughout the event’s two major conferences, the INDEX Design Talks and The Furnishings and Textiles Summit, which will feature addresses by more than 65 industry changemakers and trendsetters.

The newly launched KIDSPACE, a new-to-market exhibition by dmg events, will also open tomorrow, bringing the high-potential children’s interior design sector to regional retailers and distributors.

The new exhibition, a platform for children’s furniture, mobility, technology, and apparel – will run until 6 June alongside INDEX and Workspace, with the co-located exhibitions forming a powerful design showcase trio.

KIDSCAPE has received strong international support for its first showing, with over 70 innovative brands from Turkey, the UAE, France, Romania, and China featuring in the line-up. The exhibitor profile features some of the sector’s biggest trendsetters, including Dinkids, the Dubai-based furniture supplier; the UAE’s Kidzink, which designs amazing buildings and furniture that empowers children and teachers to be creative and critical thinkers; ALGT, the UAE distributor of Disney and Marvel and more; Larisa & Pumpkin, the Turkish creator of modern, high-quality playgrounds and CBA Meubles, a leader in the French furniture and flat-pack industries.

dmg events launched KIDSCAPE to plug the B2B gap in a regional market where high disposable incomes see national and expatriate families seeking the latest and safest design, furniture, and apparel for their children’s living and playing spaces.

KIDSPACE also comprises exclusive networking events from the region’s leading retailers and the inaugural KIDSPACE Talks conference, where industry professionals will explore the sector’s latest trends. Topics up for discussion include kids’ development, learning and wellbeing; design of playrooms and bedrooms; next-gen travel options for kids; child safety solutions; eco-friendly approaches to kids’ furniture, and mobility solutions for children with impairments.

Workspace:

Workspace, the ultimate B2B exhibition for solutions in workplace wellbeing, office interiors and workplace technology, has a strong international exhibitor profile with participants from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Korea, Netherlands, Turkey, India, the USA, the UK, and the UAE. The profile includes innovatory leaders, including Interstuhl with its high-performance chairs, Alea with bespoke and sustainable office furniture, Frezza whose office furniture and solutions are designed to promote well-being, respect the environment, and improve workspaces, Sedus which produces modular office furniture and ergonomic chairs, as well as Haworth which designs and makes office furniture for inspiring workspaces.

The CPD-accredited Workspace Summit will see more than 30 experts take to the stage to address pressing issues, including trends in workplace design for sustainability and productivity and to support mental health as well as design to respect local traditions while meeting global standards.

This year’s show will also feature the inaugural Workspace Awards, which are aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable contributions of organisations in reshaping the modern work landscape to prioritize employee well-being.

This dynamic show trio will also run alongside other key exhibitions, including The Hotel Show and Leisure Show, thereby greatly enhancing exhibitor opportunities and positioning Dubai as the global meeting point for the design and fit-out, hospitality, and wellness sectors.

-Ends-

About INDEX

Since its inaugural event over 30 years ago, the three-day INDEX trade show has developed into a major gathering for the interior design and fit-out industry. Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive experience, blending traditional trade show elements with expert-led conferences, inspirational sessions, and showcases of innovative products. This event annually draws visitors seeking networking opportunities, insights into emerging trends, and knowledge enrichment through thought-provoking conferences featuring global interior design industry leaders.

About Workspace

As society transitions to a post-pandemic state, the significance of workplace wellness has never been higher. To run a successful business, a hybrid and flexible work environment must be created, and the three-day Workspace exhibition is where industry professionals can do just that. For nearly a decade, this annual trade show has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge concepts to enhance workplace wellbeing. Serving as a hub for business interactions with industry specialists, Workspace attracts a diverse audience keen on exploring innovations and gaining insights from expert speakers.

About KIDSPACE

KIDSPACE, a pioneering B2B trade show dedicated to the children's sector, addresses the absence of a dedicated showcase in the Middle East and North Africa. Scheduled for June 4-6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, KIDSPACE will feature eight product tracks, encompassing furniture, mobility, technology, and more. The show includes exclusive networking events, a hosted buyer program, and the Kidscape conference. Anticipating 150+ exhibitors from 20 nations, KIDSPACE aims to attract retailers, distributors, interior designers, and media, running concurrently with other dmg events for enhanced exhibitor opportunities.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 20 countries and organizing more than 90 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage, and transportation sectors. To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and India. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).