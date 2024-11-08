Taking place in Strategic Partnership with MODON

This preview edition marks the launch of WAM Saudi Expo 2025, running from 24-26 November 2025 at Riyadh Front Convention & Exhibition Centre

A strong line up of international industry experts expects to convene to engage stakeholders in the surging Saudi economy

RIYADH – The World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit (WAM), the premier gathering for advanced manufacturing and logistics in the Middle East, will take place at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh on 11 November 2024. Organised by KAOUN International, WAM Saudi Summit will take place in strategic partnership with MODON (the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones).

The WAM Saudi Summit provides Saudi policymakers, investors, and industry leaders with practical tools to navigate the challenges, threats, and opportunities central to Vision 2030’s industrial goals. It will also act as a preview of next November’s WAM Saudi Expo, the most advanced and dynamic presentation of disruptive tech, and chance to gain insight from world-leading industry experts and build new partnerships that cross borders.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and logistics, driven by its ambitious Vision 2030 strategic initiative. The nation already hosts 40 industrial cities, and 59 new logistics zones.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, the organiser of the WAM Saudi Summit, commented: "At the World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit (WAM) we are setting the stage for a transformative dialogue that unites global industry leaders and Saudi stakeholders to drive advanced manufacturing and logistics forward in the Kingdom. We are excited to facilitate an exchange of ideas, and foster the talent development, capacity building, knowledge exchange, and innovation that will support Saudi Arabia’s ambitions as a global hub of technological and economic progress.”

One of the key forces driving Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation, and creating an attractive environment for inward investment and innovation, is the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON). Reflecting the importance of the WAM Saudi Summit in achieving the nation’s goals, MODON will be the Strategic Partner for the preview edition.

Ali Alomeir, VP of Business Development at MODON explained: "MODON’s strategic partnership with the World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit (WAM) underscores our dedication to fostering an ecosystem of innovation and investment aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. This summit is a pivotal opportunity for industry leaders to collaborate, share knowledge, and build partnerships that will shape Saudi Arabia’s industrial future. We are proud to support Saudi Arabia's emergence as a leader in sustainable and tech-driven manufacturing.”

Under the theme “Access to the future of manufacturing”, the WAM Saudi Summit will feature speakers from global leaders in advanced manufacturing and logistics - many speaking in Saudi for the first time.

In Blueprints of 2030, experts including Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director at Lucid Motors, USA and Jens Greiner, Enterprise Technologist at Amazon Web Services will address the challenge of building tech-enabled, sustainable factories equipped to handle resource constraints and rising global competition, presenting opportunities for enhanced productivity through digital integration.

The Industrial Alchemy session will focus on the transformative potential of Industry 4.0, exploring advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and IoT that are redefining manufacturing, while speakers tackle threats such as cybersecurity risks and operational complexities in implementing these innovations.

The Transforming Industrial Finance roundtable will confront capital access barriers, offering structured investment solutions to fund large-scale projects with managed risk. Demi Stefanova, Interim CEO of Quickstep Holdings, Australia will discuss the main financial challenges and opportunities in aerospace manufacturing, and Halil Bedevi, Head of Advanced Manufacturing Sectors at Santander, UK will explore how global manufacturing potential can be unlocked through advanced financial solutions.

In Hyperports & Megahubs, meanwhile logistics experts including Sung Moon, Director of Investment Promotion Division at Busan Jinhae Free Economic Zone, South Korea will discuss the infrastructure demands of a rapidly evolving supply chain landscape, addressing issues like demand fluctuations and security vulnerabilities, while presenting scalable logistics models to solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub. Each session provides clear strategies for attendees to overcome obstacles, leverage new growth avenues, and secure their role in the Kingdom’s industrial future.

“This summit is a pivotal moment for the oil and gas sector to redefine its future. The convergence of advanced technologies, like AI and machine learning, offers unprecedented opportunities to elevate pipeline integrity, boost operational efficiency, and achieve lasting sustainability. I’m excited to join this platform to drive forward-thinking strategies that will shape our industry’s next chapter”, commented Ahmed Farouk, General Manager - Centre of Excellence, at the Egyptian Natural Gas Company GASCO.

Vanessa Xu, Executive Chairwoman and CIO of VS Partners, Hong Kong SAR added: “This summit is a vital gathering for aligning capital and innovation to drive the future of industrialisation. I’m honoured to share insights on navigating emerging markets and unlocking strategic industrial finance opportunities.”

The WAM Saudi Summit is sponsored by multinational software house and systems integrator Comarch, Singapore-based sustainable tech solutions provider Hiverlab, and eco-friendly transportation technology pioneer Vego.

The WAM Saudi Summit builds on the success of KAOUN’s existing portfolio of shows, including the Kingdom’s largest food show, the Saudi Food Show, and is affiliated with GITEX GLOBAL, the largest tech and AI events across the world - as well as the flourishing Saudi Food Manufacturing show - and strengthens the strategic partnership built with MODON.

The WAM Saudi Summit will be followed by the WAM Saudi Expo, which will take place from 24 - 26 November 2025 at the Riyadh Front Convention & Exhibition Centre.

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.