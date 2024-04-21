Over 400 leading global brands exhibiting across processing, packaging & ingredients

Food Forward Summit brings stellar line up of world experts to Kingdom for the first time

RIYADH – The inaugural edition of SaudiFood Manufacturing, the first dedicated F&B manufacturing event in the Kingdom spanning processing, packaging and ingredients; will be the launchpad for the industry to take its place at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. Following the highly successful launch of The SaudiFood Show, the largest food event in the Kingdom, organisers KAOUN International and dmg events, today unveiled highlights of the much-anticipated SaudiFood Manufacturing event, taking place at Riyadh Front from 30 April – 2 May, under the patronage of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef.

Underpinning the fast-growing F&B market in Saudi Arabia - currently worth around USD 60billion and growing at 4 percent per year, the Saudi F&B manufacturing industry is on the cusp of a step change in its growth and importance within the nation’s economy.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, commented: "The launch of SaudiFood Manufacturing coincides with a pivotal moment in the F&B manufacturing industry, both in Saudi Arabia and globally. To achieve the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, the Saudi government is focusing on diversifying the nation's industrial base, while enhancing the security and resilience of food systems, encouraging investments in F&B manufacturing to establish the Kingdom as a prominent global F&B hub. Concurrently, rapid technological advancements are revolutionizing the industry by enhancing efficiency, quality, and safety while reducing costs.

The inaugural edition of SaudiFood Manufacturing will provide participants with valuable insights into these market dynamics, showcasing how leading global players are addressing them and how businesses can effectively leverage these trends”.

Strong official backing for first edition

One of the key forces driving Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation, and creating an attractive environment for inward investment and innovation, is the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON). The Strategic Partner for the launch edition.

Ali Alomeir, VP of Business Development at MODON said: “After the success of the first edition of the Saudi Food Show last year, the first edition of the SaudiFood Manufacturing Show 2024 also comes with a strategic partnership with MODON, reflecting MODON’s pivotal role in achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Industry, and the Saudi Vision 2030, to achieve food security and effectively contribute to diversifying the national economy”.

He added: “MODON currently supervises 36 industrial cities throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which are considered integrated industrial and investment communities in accordance with the best international standards. They include an advanced system of industrial, logistical and service capabilities, and technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to localize local and global private sector investments, stimulate entrepreneurship projects and small- and medium-sized enterprises, and support supply chains. This includes providing developed industrial lands, support units, and ready to use factories, among others, in addition to creating smart solutions to preserve the environment, reduce carbon emissions, and support the concepts of humanization and quality of life, within the framework of the MODON’s strategy to transform the cities into green industrial cities”.

MODON hosts the largest concentration of food factories in the country, totaling over 1,200 establishments. It has experienced remarkable growth, surpassing 31% in recent years. MODON aims to become the preferred hub for both local and international food industry firms. This entails fostering an inviting investment atmosphere conducive to the sector's advancement and prosperity. By offering robust industrial infrastructure, logistical support, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, MODON aligns with the National Strategy for Industry, prioritizing the localization of key sectors like food and beverage to enhance the Kingdom's food security in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

Uncover business solutions with an immediate and measurable impact

For professionals in F&B manufacturing, spanning processing, packaging, ingredients, supply chain solutions, and control & automation, the SaudiFood Manufacturing Show offers a strategic platform abundant with opportunities to discover tailored solutions for their businesses.

The SaudiFood Manufacturing exhibition will convene over 400 global brands from 35 countries for the first time in the Kingdom, including industry powerhouses AMC, Anasia, Apical, Brenntag, Buhler Chemco FSL, CGS, Clextral, Cybernetik Technologies, IFFCO, Kanoo Machinery, Multivac, Novonesis, Senovia and many others.

“Saudi Arabia's food market is a growing arena full of opportunities for innovation and fruitful collaboration. Al Azzaz, now being Brenntag BSP Nutrition, is attending the inaugural SaudiFood Manufacturing exhibition in Riyadh with a deep commitment to developing solid relationships. Cementing our dedication to driving innovation and growth within Saudi Arabia’s food sector we are pleased to announce our investment and upcoming launch of Brenntag’s new Innovation and Application Center, which will open in Riyadh in 2024. This center will serve as a lighthouse of innovation, highlighting Brenntag Specialties' investment and unwavering belief in how important it is for us to be close to our customers”, said Brenntag Nutrition-EMEA President, Frank Haven.

Hear from stellar speaker line-up for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia

Under the theme “Building the Food Manufacturing Ecosystem of the Future”, over 50 international experts, thought leaders, policy- and decision-makers are already confirmed to speak at the first Food Forward Summit - many of them for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

The Food Forward Summit will be the first and only chance in Saudi Arabia to access new trends, best practices, insights, opportunities, and lessons on the biggest topics facing the industry, ranging from green solutions such as carbon credits and upcycled and biodegradable packaging, smarter manufacturing and supply chain solutions, to deployment of advanced food tech including robotics, automation, digitalisation, data analytics and AI, funding sources including venture capital, innovations in ingredients including sugar replacements, functional and fortified foods, plant-based foods, cultured meat, free-from and more.

Industry leaders giving their perspectives from the cutting edge of F&B manufacturing include: Space nutritionist and CEO of FOODiQ - Dr Flavia Fayet-Moore; Global Leading Futurist, Entrepreneur & Bestselling Author - Ross Dawson; Senior Futurist & Head of Innovation and Technology, Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies - Bugge Holm Hansen; Founder and CEO of Vow - George Peppou; CEO of Ivy Farms Technologies - Richard Dillon; Founder of Cornucopia FutureScapes – Luke Tay; Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, Professor, University of Toronto & Founder & Chief Science Officer, Nutrigenomix Inc. and many more.

SaudiFood Manufacturing is affiliated with leading trade event Gulfood Manufacturing. Tickets to the event are complimentary for trade professionals and available on www.saudifoodmanufacturing.com

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 20 countries and organizing more than 90 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).