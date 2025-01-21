Three-day IFS Conference also set to help shape region’s design sector future with host of prominent industry names already signed on, including Saudi-based interior design agencies

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Interiors & Furniture Show (IFS) will take place at the iconic Jeddah Superdome next month, providing the design and fit-out industries with an unparalleled platform to exhibit products and services, explore opportunities, and strengthen regional and international networks.

Organised by dmg events, IFS will run from 18-20 February and bring together global and local brands with interior designers, architects, project owners, and fit-out contractors from across Saudi Arabia’s vibrant Western Province. Cities such as Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, and Tabuk are proving thriving hubs of design activity driven by government initiatives and giga-projects spanning hospitality, residential, and commercial developments worth in excess of US$1,452 billion.

Saudi Arabia is experiencing spiralling expansion of its hotel and accommodation sector, aligning with Vision 2030’s ambitious targets. By 2030, the Kingdom aims to deliver 320,000 new hotel rooms at a total development cost of US$37.8bn. Key cities such as Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah are at the forefront of this growth with plans for new luxury hotels and resorts to cater to both domestic and international tourists. Currently, 66 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s hotel inventory is in the luxury segment, which is projected to grow to 72 per cent by 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is experiencing an unprecedented transformation, and Jeddah stands as its gateway to innovation and cultural heritage,” said Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President of Design and Hospitality at dmg events. “As the pathway to Mecca and a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, Jeddah is progressing with ambitious developments. From the Jeddah Central Project and the Red Sea Project to the iconic NEOM, skylines are being reshaped, and a new era of sustainable, innovative living is being ushered in and spearheading unmatched growth in the design and construction industries.”

With more than $74.8 billion in construction projects underway, combined with a dynamic religious tourism sector, Jeddah is becoming a canvas for bold architectural ideas, state-of-the-art interiors, and cutting-edge design, making it an ideal location for the three day trade show.

Some local exhibitors include Al Aqeel, Foamco, Al Guthmi, Al Rugaib Furniture, Creative Closets, Al Nassaj, Al Sourayi, Majestic, Damons, and Back Care whereas some international exhibitors include Standard Carpets, Trend Middle East, Surfaces Furnishing LLC, and Zuma Design Consultants.

IFS Jeddah will also feature an IFSpeaks where industry leaders, creative minds, and visionary thinkers will explore design’s past, present, and future through immersive sessions. The industry-led programme has been curated with input from a steering committee of some of Saudi Arabia’s most eminent and emerging interior designers and architects.

The line-up so far includes Amani Al Ibrahim, Partner and Executive Director of Kristina Zanic Consultants; Dr Karima Hemida, Head of Design at Jeddah International College; avant garde architect Ma’an Bajnaid from M3N DESIGN + ARCHITECTURE; and distinguished Saudi interior designer Iman Abuljadayel, from In Detail Design Center who has already made a significant mark in the world of luxury design. Each will explore among other things heritage-inspired style modernity, innovative fabrication such as 3D printing, space transformation through textiles, and sustainable design trends shaping the future.

Each day, we will delve into different design facets. Day One will celebrate Saudi heritage and explore how traditional aesthetics influence modern interiors, while Day Two will focus on the present, where we delve in innovative flexible workspaces, redefining human living and the use of AI. The final day will look to the future, empowering Saudi’s next generation of designers and building the future of Jeddah.

More than 5,000 influential buyers along with 100 exhibitors and specifiers are expected to attend IFS Jeddah, representing a range of key expansion sectors such as hospitality, residential, and commercial interiors.

“IFS reflects Saudi Arabia’s transformation bringing together the finest local and international brands alongside architects, designers, and project owners seeking solutions for the ambitious developments reshaping the Western Province. The event is not just about showcasing products; it is about creating a space where ideas, culture, and innovation converge. Jeddah’s unique identity as a city of heritage and progress and an up-and-coming global design leader makes it the perfect IFS host,” added Bakshi.

About Interiors & Furniture Show (IFS) Jeddah

Interiors & Furniture Show (IFS) Jeddah is the premier event for the interior design, furniture, and fit-out trade in Saudi Arabia, brought by INDEX Saudi Arabia. As a launch event, IFS Jeddah provides a leading platform for global and local brands to connect with interior designers, architects, project owners, and fit-out contractors. The event focuses on sourcing solutions for the region’s booming construction sector, driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. IFS Jeddah is the ideal space to forge valuable connections, secure lucrative deals, and showcase world-class innovations, helping businesses remain at the forefront of the industry.

For more information: https://www.interiors-furnitureshowjeddah.com/

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation, and progress across industries.

With a presence in 25+ countries and 13 offices worldwide, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and India, dmg events organizes over 115 large-scale events annually, attracting 425,000+ professionals and delegates.

As the largest international event organizer in Saudi Arabia since 2011, dmg events connects international businesses with local demand through its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. Our growth in the Kingdom is driven by our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, build strategic partnerships and align our events with market needs. Flagship events like Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, The Saudi Food Show and Saudi Infrastructure Expo drive industry transformation.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).