ISM Middle East to include new Expert Stage and Festive Showcase

Private Label Middle East to introduce innovative new products to the region

DUBAI – Dubai World Trade Centre is all set to host tens of thousands of visitors from across the global food and beverage industry this week, for a unique and unprecedented showcase of sustainable practices, cutting-edge technologies, transformative trends, and a diverse array of products and services.

The first ever Gulfood Green combines with MENA’s leading sweets and snacks show ISM Middle East, and Private Label Middle East, the region’s only private label and contract manufacturing event, to offer a huge range of features, from conferences, exhibitions, and an investor programme, to exciting product launches, a start-up competition, and festive showcase – all aimed at providing a comprehensive platform for networking, business growth, and industry insights.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented: “All three events this week are leaders not only regionally but globally, reflecting the evolving imperatives of the global food industry, and providing a dynamic platform for industry and thought leaders to showcase their most transformative ideas. We look forward to welcoming the leading companies, entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders who together are driving the sustainable transformation of the F&B industry to Dubai, a long-standing global hub for international business, sustainability leadership, and innovation.”

Gulfood Green will showcase ground-breaking innovations including alternative proteins, sustainable packaging, and zero-waste initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental and climate impact of food production, sourcing, and consumption, helping food industry stakeholders accelerate their sustainability journeys.

Food for Future Summit

The Food for Future Summit, at the heart of Gulfood Green, will assemble over 90 leading global and regional figures in food innovation, and sustainable and agricultural transformation, offering visitors a unique opportunity to engage with global pioneers redefining the global food systems agenda. Industry leaders and experts from organisations such as Oatly, Big Idea Ventures, Change Food, Solvable Syndicate, Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein, Healthy Farm Eatery, and many others will be in attendance.

Their insights will address crucial challenges and advancements in food technology, regenerative agriculture, personalised nutrition, advancements in Agritech, and much more.

Edward Hamod, CEO of Switch Foods, commented: “Switch Foods is dedicated to revolutionizing the way we consume food by offering delicious, healthy, and sustainable plant-based alternatives. Our mission is to contribute to a healthier planet by providing healthy alternatives that satisfy taste buds and offer a seamless transition from conventional meat. Gulfood Green is a great new platform that helps bring industry leaders together to showcase their innovative solutions and drive the future of food. This event is a unique opportunity to collaborate on sustainable practices and technologies that will reshape the food ecosystem. We are excited to be part of this movement and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.”

Switch join over 500 exhibiting companies from 50 countries including: Thryve, Pure Harvest, Fresh Fruits Company, Yalla Yum, Al Bakrawe, Nice Tech, Banex, Barakat, Armela Farms and 132 startups including: Livestock Labs, Niyog, Farm to Plate, Carob Way, FAZLA and Alphacath, with the dynamic show floor offering the perfect environment for networking and business growth.

Global Startup Showcase

On the first two days of Gulfood Green, selected startups will be pitching their innovative products and solutions to a global audience of VCs, potential customers, and industry leaders, culminating on day two with the winning start up receiving an AED50,000 cash prize, to put towards their growth and development. Shortlisted startups competing for the coveted prize have been announced and are: The Food Engine, N&E Innovations Pvt Ltd, eJABY (formerly Tekeya), unClassic Foods, Soilwiz, AlliumBio, Nijog Life, Nanomik Biotechnology, Entomo Farms, Greentech Innovators, FoodIQ, Greeneration, Koko Labs, Meat Gardens, GREENFORCE. The Gulfood Green Shoots Startup Pitch Competition is aimed at spotlighting and supporting innovative startups in the sustainable food and agriculture sector, and is supported by the UAE Ministry of Economy.

ISM Middle East

ISM Middle East, the region’s foremost event dedicated to sweets and snacks, returns with more world-leading exhibitors and engaging features than ever before. An impressive line-up of over 500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries will showcase over 50,000 trending and in-demand confectionery products and innovative snack foods.

Covering double the exhibition space of previous years, ISM Middle East 2024 will have representation from the broadest-ever cross-section of the sweets and snacks manufacturing industry, including chocolate products, confectionery, snack foods, biscuits and cakes, ice cream & desserts, and more. This year’s edition promises a focus on emerging trends in health-conscious snacking, plant-based indulgence, artisanal craftsmanship.

For the first time ever, the ISM Middle East Expert Stage will convene thought leaders and representatives of leading brands in the sweets and snacks industry to discuss over 120 emerging global industry trends, such as how AI is disrupting the FMCG industry, mindful and green snacking, vegan certification, precision fermentation and potent fats in chocolate production, and vegan and gluten-free snacking, as well as provide insights in how to enter into and grow in MENA markets.

Looking ahead to the end of year festive season, this year’s edition will also include a Festive Showcase, connecting distributors and retailers looking to stock up for the festive season, with leading brands showcasing trending festive products. Eight renowned brands, including Windel GmbH & Co. KG, Chocolate Lake LaBelle, Nabeel Nafisah Sweets, and Al Nassma Chocolate, are ready to unveil their finest festive creations, setting a new standard in the world of confectionery and gifting.

The ISM Middle East Awards, recognising the leading innovators in the confectionery, sweet, and snack industries, will be making a highly anticipated return. This year saw hundreds of submissions from around the world across eight diverse categories, including: Best Chocolate Product, Best Hard and Soft Candies, Best Bakery Product, Best Healthy Snack, Best Brand Story, Best Organic Product, Best Packaging, and Best Traditional Product.

The tricky job of judging falls to a high-level judging panel composed of: Vishal Das, Vice President of Group Category at Big Basket; Joachim Eckert, Chairman of the Board at Sweets Global Network; Andres Felipe Hoyos Beltran, Regional Private Label Manager at Talabat MENA; Bhushant Gandhi, Commercial Manager for Foodservice at Truebell Marketing & Trading; and Sonja Meise, Content Creator and CEO at FM Foodnews Media GmbH, Food News Germany, with winners to be announced on the second day (September 25) of ISM Middle East.

Menelaos Plalis, Export Manager at Jannis S.A., commented: “ISM Middle East is a crucial event for our company, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders, discover the latest trends, and showcase our healthy innovations on a global stage. Jannis S.A. will participate for the third consecutive year in 2024, and we value this trade show's specialisation in sweets and snacks, ensuring more targeted and specific contacts. It continues to be instrumental in driving our growth and expanding our market reach in the dynamic healthy snacking sector within the UAE and internationally”.

Private Label Middle East

Private Label Middle East (PLME), MENA’s only event for private label and contract manufacturing, will offer a unique platform for buyers to connect directly with global manufacturers, providing cost-effective, custom-made products and innovative branding solutions.

PLME 2024 will feature a dedicated Private Label Meetings Programme, the opportunity to network with leading global and regional brands such as Amazon, Carrefour, Aldi, Watsons, Spinneys, Doubletree by Hilton, Lulu Group, Emirates Airlines, Landmark Group, and Aster Pharmacy.

Meanwhile on the Experts Stage industry thought leaders will give their insights on creating niche private label concepts, the role of vegan certification in product and consumer trends, and a debate on trends and growth opportunities in the private label market.

Over 600 brands from 40 countries will be showcasing products from 26 product categories, with notable exhibitors including Intercare, Del Monte, Koopman International, Al-Sharhan Industries, Sunval Baby Food, Jigsaw Coffee Company, Samira Maatouk Group, Bogawantalawa Tea Ceylon, Zavida Coffee Company, POS Scan Computer Trading, and Confitex Technology. Many products on show will be new to show, and even new in the MENA region, including Yeddoh Karak Tea Spices, All-natural teas, the Magic Clean Premium Eco-Cellulose Sponge, the Mulmina Juice Range, REAL Cake Bars, EPSON colour label printers, and Care Fabric Softener.

Gulfood Green is co-located with ISM Middle East - the region’s largest trade fair for sweets and snacks - and Private Label Middle East, convening global food suppliers, private labels, and contract manufacturers from 40+ countries from September 24-26 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Attendance is free and gives registrants access to the entire ecosystem of three events with a single pass. The event is strictly for trade professionals only.

For more information and to register, visit Gulfood Green, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Licensing Middle East.