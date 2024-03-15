Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (Global Rail) will take place 8-10 October 2024 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. The inaugural flagship event will be hosted by Etihad Rail, developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI), ADNEC Group, and leading organiser, dmg Events.

Held under the theme Setting Transport Infrastructure and Global Connectivity in Motion, the event will attract rail and transport industry leaders, strategists, and sector specialists, bringing together more than 15,000 senior decision-makers, thought leaders, 1,000 delegates, and more than 300 exhibiting companies from more than 40 countries.

The three-day Global Rail agenda will feature six thematic streams, with more than 40 keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats. These sessions will address global trends in rail, sustainable rail infrastructure, multimodal integration challenges, environmental impact, new regulatory frameworks, financing, logistics, and advanced security and safety practices. The event will engage more than 120 speakers including global policymakers, government representatives, institutional leaders, and railway pioneers, all of whom will come together to set an example of the international dialogue that is necessary to link principal centres of population and industry for an interconnected future.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, said: “Etihad Rail is cultivating a thriving transportation ecosystem for our region and the rest of the world that is rooted in collaboration, prosperity and opportunity. Through the consistent support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, and the UAE’s wise leadership, we aim to further solidify the position of our national project at an international level. This support is further underscored by the establishment of Global Rail, which provides Etihad Rail with a platform that will enrich the regional transport and logistics sector, ensuring its growing demands are met, and thus further driving its development.”

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The railway sector in the UAE and GCC countries represents a pivotal part of our future vision. As we continue to focus on developing this sector, we will work on creating a global platform that supports its ongoing development. Global Rail will contribute to forming partnerships and concluding future agreements in conjunction with the launch of the next phase of our journey, especially as we hold the reins of the future of the transportation and logistics sector. We are committed to enhancing the sector and outlining its development in a way that benefits our future generations."

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “Global Rail stands in full alignment with the country’s vision of delivering a green, energy-efficient, and people-centric environment for residents and travellers worldwide to live, work and thrive in interconnected metropolitan societies. The event will usher an unparalleled showcase of state-of-the-art rail solutions and ignite important conversations and the support and involvement we are seeing from key stakeholders to be involved is a testament to the shared commitment in the industry to advance transportation choice at a rapid rate.”

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "We are pleased to host this global event in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Etihad Rail, and dmg events. This aligns with our commitment to strengthening cooperation between entities in the country to host events that contribute to Abu Dhabi's efforts in developing the logistics sector. This event comes in line with the directives of our wise leadership to support the diversification of the national economy and highlight the UAE’s role in driving the transport and railway sector forward."

The event aims to signal a new area of possibilities for socioeconomic growth and diversification, with a strong emphasis on international collaboration and strategic initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions through alternative transport solutions. Visitors can look forward to gaining insights into the next generation of rail transport, smart rail systems and the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in automating railways.