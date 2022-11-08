The event will offer an integral platform for the media industry

The first edition is expected to see over 170 exhibiting brands

Global Media Congress sees participation of more than 162 globally renewed speakers

6 major main features areas

29 exhibiting countries, 1,200 conference delegates, 170 hosted buyers

30 thought leadership sessions at the conference

ABU DHABI, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the first edition of the Global Media Congress will kick off next week, with international participation and massive global attendance by leaders, intellectual pioneers, experts, and specialists in the media sector from around the world.

The Congress, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), will see an exhibition and specialised conference specialising in the media industry sector, and it provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and ways of cooperation in promoting mechanisms for developing civilized and humane media aimed at serving humanity, ensuring its happiness, and developing societies through solid, reliable, and highly credible content.

The Global Media Congress will see participation from more than 1,200 media sector pioneers, specialists, and influencers from 6 continents in the globe, with more than 30 debates and workshops with the participation of more than 162 globally renowned speakers.

In addition, the exhibition will host more than 170 prominent media establishments and companies from 29 countries from all over the world. They will showcase the latest international technologies specialised in these vital sectors, and will include the organisation of a number of accompanying events that are being held for the first time in the Middle East, including the first session of the World Media Congress. One includes the Global Buyers Program, which brings together more than 170 buyers from all over the world to provide an exceptional platform that brings together the most prominent buyers and suppliers from all over the world to showcase the best technologies, services, and knowledge in the media sector.

The Congress will also witness six major initiatives: the Live Shows Platform, the Global Program to Empower Young Media, the Future Media Lab, the Innovation Platform, and the Global Buyers Program, as well as a special session on the role of the media in consolidating a culture of tolerance in human societies.

Speakers for the first-of-its-kind event for the Global Congress include decision-makers, thought leaders, and senior officials such as Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the United Arab Emirates; His Excellency Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information Affairs of Bahrain; Her Excellency Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting of Zimbabwe; Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India; and Michael Peters, Chairman of the Euronews Network from France.

Speakers also include Wayne Berg, CEO for Digital Media, Culture and Fashion of Saudi Arabia’s Neom city; Adrian Monk, Director General and Head of Public and Social Engagement at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland; Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Dean of the Vatican's Department of Communications; Masoud Sherif Mahmoud, CEO of the Emirates Etisalat Group; and Caroline Farag, Vice President of CNN and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Arabic from the UAE.

The Global Media Congress will also host several meetings and forums for the major participating media establishments, including a forum titled “National Media in the Age of Digitisation,” organized by Al Ittihad newspaper, with the participation of a group of media professionals and researchers specialized in media issues.

HE Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Global Media Congress, said: “We are excited to announce that the Global Media Congress will feature a wide range of programs, workshops, exhibitions, an innovation hub and other interesting events. One of the key highlights will be a future media lab. The media labs will consist of five sessions in which top media personalities will discuss the challenges facing the media industry, the future of the media, the role of technology, and the emerging investment patterns in the sector. The labs will be held under Chatham House rules so the participants can speak candidly without being quoted. We are confident that the event will turn out to be a major platform to generate new and fresh ideas on all aspects of the media industry. For the hundreds of young journalists from around the world attending the workshops, it will be a milestone in their professional life.”

Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group said, “We are looking forward to a successful first edition of this event in collaboration with Emirates News Agency. The Global Media Congress is a new and important event along with our other key events organised by ADNEC Group in developing national industries in promising future sectors.”

“The event is the perfect platform for attendees to explore new learning opportunities and to discuss the future of the media industry. The conference will offer invaluable insight for media and will provide a platform for exchanging opinions and expertise between various regional and international media for future growth,” he further commented.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions centre said, “All preparations are in place to host the Global Media Congress at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and we are proud to host this event that comes in line with our vision to diversify our annual events calendar, and our firm commitment to our partners, exhibitors and all stakeholders.”

“With numerous business lines, we are proud to be a leading group that contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry. Our mission is to bring business and leisure travellers together to create socioeconomic impact for Abu Dhabi, and our wider portfolio of destination’s, he further commented.

With over 150 brands specialised in the media and production industry participating, the Congress is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, providing an unmissable opportunity to take a great leap forward in the region’s and the globe’s media sector.

Taking place from November 15 to 17 2022, the Global Media Congress, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), will see an exhibition and specialised conference that focuses on the latest developments in and future of the media sector. The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable and highly credible content.

As part of the event’s agenda, the Global Media Congress will host a conference, which is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”. The three-day conference will see in depth discussions aimed to unite the entire media sector to exchange ground-breaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry. It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience, driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

The conference and workshops for young media persons will offer a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders to share ideas and exchange experiences. The Global Media Congress will facilitate critical knowledge exchange and present opportunities for business partnerships for media professionals from across the globe.

