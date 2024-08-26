Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Al Zorah Golf Club has unveiled exciting plans for the inaugural ‘Al Zorah City Pro-Am’, signalling another eye-catching addition to the Middle East’s ever-growing golf calendar and enhancing Al Zorah’s burgeoning reputation as one of the region’s elite venues.

Sponsored by Al Zorah City and debuting from February 3-6, 2025, teams of four – three amateurs and one professional from all over the Middle East, Europe and Asia – will head to Ajman to compete on Al Zorah’s pristine Nicklaus Design course for the chance to be crowned as the event’s first-ever champions.

As well as three rounds on the acclaimed par-72 layout, participants will be treated to an array of Al Zorah’s luxury lifestyle facilities including a welcome reception and a gala dinner at the new Al Zorah Clubhouse, which is set to open this autumn. Under construction since 2022, the giant three-storey clubhouse will incorporate a pro shop, gym, changing facilities and swimming pool, as well as various dining options, when finished.

Ahead of the final round of the 54-hole event, players will also have the opportunity to experience ‘Quest for Adventure’ at the breathtaking Al Zorah Natural Reserve, featuring water activities around the sprawling mangrove forest.

Packages – which give guests a choice of bed and breakfast at three luxurious hotels, all within a 15-minute drive of the course – start at AED 7,910 for five nights and AED 8,540 for seven nights. However, professionals will play for free if participating in a team of three paying amateurs. All packages include a tournament welcome pack, clubhouse lunch after the first two rounds and practice round at a time of the team’s choosing on Monday, February 3.

The pro-am is being sanctioned by the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG) and will form part of the CPG International Series for the 2024/25 season.

Philip Henderson, general manager of Al Zorah Golf Club, said: “Next year will mark the tenth anniversary of the opening of our course and it’s fitting to mark the occasion with a tournament that will showcase the many delights of our region, and one that we hope will become a staple of the golfing calendar here for many years to come.

“The course naturally lends itself to drama and competition, and the new Al Zorah clubhouse will be the perfect stage for our pre-and post-tournament events. We’re very grateful to Al Zorah City for helping to make this happen and we look forward to welcoming players to the first Al Zorah City Pro-Am in February.”

“The addition of the Al Zorah City Pro-Am to our International Series schedule is a hugely welcome one and will provide another fantastic playing opportunity for professionals and amateurs alike,” said CPG Chief Executive, Ian Randell.

“We are excited to work with a wonderful development such as Al Zorah City and further enhance our schedule with another high-quality event that is sure to offer a fabulous experience, both on and off course, for all competitors.”

Just 40 minutes from Dubai, Al Zorah Golf Club – which holds the distinction of being the first Nicklaus Design project in the United Arab Emirates – has quickly risen to be regarded among the Middle East’s finest layouts since opening in 2015.

Part of Al Zorah City, a 5.4 million square metre development on the Arabian Gulf, the club is joined by luxury real estate, restaurants and a wellbeing resort to form one of the world’s most complete new destinations.

For further details about the Al Zorah City Pro-Am and to book, email Stephen Payne, Al Zorah’s Golf Operations Manager, at paynes@alzorahgolfclub.ae .

For more information about Al Zorah City and to book, click here.

-Ends-

Press release written by the Azalea Group on behalf of Al Zorah City. For media enquiries, please contact Pete Simm, head of media at The Azalea Group.

Pete Simm

petes@theazaleagroup.com

For media enquiries about Al Zorah Golf Club, please contact the golf operations manager, Stephen Payne.

Stephen Payne

paynes@alzorahgolfclub.ae

About Al Zorah City

The Al Zorah area is considered one of the UAE’s most spectacular tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resorts on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways, jogging, and cycling trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, beachfront villas and apartments on the banks of the creek, make it the perfect place to visit, live, and play for the whole family. In addition, the area includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism and mangroves, which provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds. The abundance of natural water allows for the various plants and tree species to thrive, as well as an abundant ecosystem of large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs.

Al Zorah Golf Club

Designed by Nicklaus Design and opened for play in 2015. Played through a natural setting as the layout sweeps around two huge lakes. A state-of-the-art clubhouse will complement the beauty of the golf course – set to be completed in 2024 – and is designed to provide golfers and guests with the most pleasurable experience of its amenities with a gym, swimming pools, tennis courts and rooftop bar, as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas.