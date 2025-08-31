More than 237 international experts and thought leaders shaping the future of government communication

Food security and sustainability at the heart of this year’s discussions

Youth and families positioned as key players in building resilient food systems

Green economy and smart technologies explored as drivers of food and development

Exclusive UAE case study on the National Food Security Strategy 2051 alongside global best practices

Sharjah: The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2025 has announced a dedicated programme on food security, to be held on 10–11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.”

The 14th edition of IGCF will bring together more than 237 international speakers across 51 sessions and 110 activities, with food security at the centre as one of the forum’s main themes. The agenda will also cover a wide spectrum of issues on how government communication can transform strategies into collective action, from securing food availability and promoting responsible consumption to advancing broader climate and development goals.

Green economy and modern technologies

One of the highlight sessions, “Green Economy: A New Vision for Food and Development”, will be held in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It will explore the link between a sustainable economy and food production, focusing on renewable energy and green technologies as tools to reduce agriculture’s environmental footprint. Speakers include Hamed Al Hamed, Founder of Gracia; Charlie Humphreys, Director of Corporate Affairs at Asia House; and Professor Titus Awokuse, Vice Provost and Dean for International Studies and Programmes at the Michigan State University (MSU).

Youth at the heart of the dialogue

In the session “How Can Youth Build a Sustainable Food System?”, organised by Sharjah Family Development, sustainability advocate and content creator Athari Al Serkal will join Sharjah Radio Broadcaster Hazza Al Shehhi to discuss how young people can transform environmental challenges into opportunities.

The Foundation will also host “Food Security Begins at Home”, featuring family counselor Abdullah Al Shehhi and media personality Al Anoud Al Souri. The session will focus on the family’s role in reducing food waste and protecting community health.

Meanwhile, the session “Food Culture: National Awareness for Sustainability”, organised by Deraya Speakers Platform, will bring together Abdulla Alameri, Operations and Support Director at Anwar Gargash Academy, Basma Al Hebsi, Head of Ministry of Community Empowerment Youth Council, and Moza Al Hinai, Director of Strategic Research at Arab Youth Centre. They will discuss food-related behavioural challenges and the leadership role of government communication in tackling them through impactful campaigns and partnerships.

Smart policies and public trust

University of Al Dhaid will deliver a keynote titled “Food Communication in Smart Governments and Building Trust” by Dr. Samira Setoutah, highlighting how nutritional knowledge and modern communication tools can enhance public trust and support sustainable behaviour.

The Sharjah Youth Council will also launch the hackathon “Our Food is Our Responsibility”, encouraging young innovators to develop practical solutions that reinforce food security and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Specialised research and international experiences

Trends Research and Advisory Hall will host a series of discussions, including “The Power of Communication in Reducing Food Waste”, “How Can Governments Safeguard Their Food Security Through Communication?”, and an exclusive case study on the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.

A podcast titled “Food in Government Discourse: Between Challenges and Aspirations”, organised by Deraya Speakers, will feature Shatha Al Mulla, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of National Identity and Arts Sector, Majid Al Zaabi, Partnerships Coordinator at Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and Sahar Al Zarai, Manager of the Talent, Cultural Arts, and Community Engagement at the Higher Colleges of Technology in the UAE, adding a media dimension to the programme.

Youth-led research from Rubu’ Qarn Science and Technology Centre will also be showcased, highlighting innovations in desert agriculture, food supply chain sustainability, and plant pathogen control.

Key facts and figures

The 14th edition of IGCF will feature 237 speakers across 51 sessions and 110 activities, including 7 inspirational talks and 22 workshops. These will be presented across 22 interactive platforms in partnership with 30 local, regional, and international organisations, reinforcing IGCF’s status as the world’s leading platform for shaping the future of government communication.

For registration and attendance, please visit: https://igcf.sgmb.ae/en