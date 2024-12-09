Abu Dhabi – The International Desalination and Water Reuse World Congress 2024 (IDRA World Congress 2024), hosted by the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) began this morning at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and will continue through 12 December, uniting global leaders, innovators, and experts to address one of the world’s most pressing challenges; water scarcity.

The opening ceremony of the IDRA World Congress was attended by distinguished officials, including His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; His Excellency Professor Hani Sewailam, Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Egypt; His Excellency Engineer Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development; His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; His Excellency Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality; His Excellency Rashid Lahej Al Mansouri, Director General of the General Administration of Customs; and His Excellency Engineer Abdullah Hassan Al-Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory Sector at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

The congress also welcomed ambassadors from various countries accredited to the UAE, along with senior officials and renowned experts specializing in energy, water, environment, and sustainability sectors.

The event commenced with an Opening Ceremony featuring the UAE national anthem and a captivating act that celebrated humanity's relationship with water, blending evocative music, striking visuals, and live performances. This symbolic journey, from scarcity to sustainability, reflected the UAE's pioneering spirit and its commitment to creating a sustainable legacy for future generations.

In a keynote address on behalf of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, the DoE’s Chairman, highlighted the significance of the congress, which coincides with the UAE’s celebrations of its 53rd Eid Al Etihad. He emphasized that the event offers a valuable opportunity to reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey towards achieving global leadership in innovation and sustainability.

“Today, we stand united in Abu Dhabi with a shared commitment to safeguarding water sustainability for future generations. This event underscores our collective responsibility to confront the escalating global challenges of water resource management. It is imperative that we prioritise innovation and foster deeper collaboration to develop groundbreaking solutions that ensure a secure and sustainable water future for all.”

His Excellency highlighted Abu Dhabi’s pioneering initiatives and significant achievements in water desalination. He remarked, “By 2035, 98% of water production in Abu Dhabi will utilise low-carbon reverse osmosis technology — a landmark achievement that underscores the Emirate’s unwavering commitment to water sustainability and carbon reduction.” He further emphasized that by 2031, Abu Dhabi will produce over 3.5 million cubic metres of water daily while achieving an impressive 93% reduction in carbon intensity, setting a global benchmark for sustainable water management.

His Excellency added, “We are committed to aligning our water strategy with clean energy objectives. By 2035, 60% of Abu Dhabi’s electricity needs will be met through clean energy sources, driven by strategic projects in nuclear and solar energy.”

Highlighting Abu Dhabi’s advancements in water resource management, His Excellency drew attention to the state-of-the-art reverse osmosis desalination plant in Al Taweelah. As one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world, the plant produces an impressive 200 million imperial gallons of water daily. In addition to meeting growing demand, it exemplifies sustainability by achieving significant reductions in energy consumption, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovative and efficient water solutions.

His Excellency emphasised the vital role of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative” in driving global innovation in water solutions. He added: “These projects reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable water management and its proactive approach to foster partnership and adopt solutions in conserving water resources for future generations, that people and places can benefit from.”

IDRA President, Mr. Fady Juez, in his keynote, highlighted the global need to address water scarcity, and the IDRA World Congress’ importance as a knowledge-sharing and decision-making platform in this fight:

"The IDRA World Congress 2024 represents an extraordinary opportunity to double our collective efforts towards water solutions. This global event is a call to action for stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and take meaningful steps toward a water-secure future. Together, we will explore groundbreaking technologies, drive impactful policies, and chart a course toward a water-secure future for all."

In her keynote address at the World Congress Opening Ceremony, IDRA Secretary General Shannon McCarthy highlighted the transformative progress in water resource management over the past three decades and underscored the critical role of desalination and reuse in shaping a sustainable future: “Reflecting on the strides made over the past three decades since our last congress in Abu Dhabi, we recognize the remarkable progress in our understanding and approach to integrated water resource management. What began as isolated discussions has evolved into a collective recognition of the water-energy-food nexus, which demands holistic solutions. Today, desalination and reuse are no longer seen as supplemental but as foundational pillars of sustainable water stewardship. This congress will act as a domino event, building upon our past achievements and paving the way for a more ‘Water Positive’ future, where responsible water use and global advocacy for reuse practices take center stage.”

The IDRA World Congress 2024 features over 200 speakers representing 40+ countries. Experts will lead discussions across 100+ sessions, panels, and workshops, delving into the latest technical advancements, regulations, finance, and project models in desalination, water reuse, and sustainable water management, water stewardship and decarbonization strategies.

U[GU3] pcoming highlights include the Leaders' Summit on Tuesday, December 10th, which will explore innovative solutions and sustainability driving water security. Moreover, the Awards Program, on December 11th at the Emirates Palace Hotel, will honor achievements in desalination, water reuse, and sustainability, celebrating innovation and leadership.

