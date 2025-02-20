Abu Dhabi – On the third day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, IDEX Next_Gen hosted five pioneering startups to showcase their cutting-edge defence and security solutions.

IDEX Next_Gen is a dedicated startup platform that enables entrepreneurs to present their innovative technologies to industry leaders, military officials, and key decision-makers in the defence and naval sectors. As part of this initiative, participating companies competed for the prestigious IDEX Next_Gen title, which will be awarded on the fourth day of the event on 20 February 2025.

On the second day of the competition, five participating startups including Sinaha Technology, Sky Works – Telearmy, Smart Audio Technologies, Tactical Skeleton/EAG (Eagle Armory Group), and Broswarm demonstrated their groundbreaking solutions and answered questions from an esteemed panel of industry experts. The panel evaluated their presentations based on ideation, communication, team structure, and marketing strategies, among other criteria.

Sinaha Technology presented a suite of autonomous solutions, including Robotruck, UAV-based services, and remote control systems. These fully autonomous, electric-powered technologies offer 24/7 continuous operation, real-time data transfer, and efficient coverage of large areas for applications such as surveillance, inspection, and gas detection. Their UAV-based services provide comprehensive and customizable monitoring solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

Sky Works – Telearmy introduced its innovative teledriving technology designed to enhance attack power and frontline safety. As one of the first deep-tech developers to bring vehicle teledriving to the military sector, Telearmy has been selected into the NATO DIANA accelerator. The company has leveraged global teledriving insights since 2021 to develop solutions for military operations, including transporting wounded soldiers, supporting frontline operations, transporting logistics, navigating uncleared roads and minefields, and conducting spy missions.

Smart Audio Technologies showcased its pioneering dual-use AI audio technology, designed to revolutionize voice communication in extreme noise environments. The company has developed the world’s first self-adaptive noise elimination solutions, ensuring crystal-clear voice transmission in high-noise sectors such as defence, aviation, emergency services, law enforcement, call centers, construction, mining, automotive racing, broadcasting, and event management. Additionally, its active smart mask offers advanced protection against airborne hazards with a positive air pressure system.

Tactical Skeleton/EAG (Eagle Armory Group) unveiled its innovative straight-pull conversion kit for rifles. This technology doubles the reloading system speed and enables the conversion of any standard bolt-action rifle into a straight-pull action. By allowing shooters to stay on target and maintain their grip, the system facilitates faster and more precise follow-up shots, enhancing operational efficiency.

Broswarm introduced the X-Ray Eagle, a groundbreaking technology that leverages a miniaturized synthetic radar system to enhance resolution. Utilizing a proprietary spatial reconstruction algorithm, the technology significantly improves depth perception and object differentiation. With land-penetrating sensors that can detect underground objects of varying depths and sizes, the X-Ray Eagle offers diverse applications, including archaeology, mining, and security operations. This technology can be mounted on various types of drones for enhanced surveillance capabilities.

Organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, IDEX 2025 runs from 17 to 21 February at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event brings together leading global defence companies and industry experts to showcase the latest advancements in military technologies across land, air, sea, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence domains. The 17th edition of IDEX marks the largest in the event’s history, reinforcing its position as a premier global platform for defence innovation and strategic partnerships.