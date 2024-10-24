Dubai, UAE – The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai concludes its annual Retail Conclave at the Taj Dubai, bringing together prominent industry leaders, diplomats, and experts to explore the evolving landscape of the UAE's retail sector, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences.

Mr. Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, delivered the opening remarks, setting the tone for the Retail Conclave 2024 by emphasizing the significance of innovation and collaboration in driving the future of the UAE’s retail sector.

The event featured an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including Ms. Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, and Mr. Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of The Technology Group under Dubai Chambers and Governing Board Member of IBPC Dubai who also mentored curate the conclave. Mr. Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai, highlighted the significant contribution of the retail sector to business growth and tourism in the UAE. Other key participants included Mr. Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for Policies and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs, Mr. Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, Vice Chairman Mr. Sunil Sinha, and several Governing Board members, all of whom shared valuable insights during the event’s discussions.

A key highlight was a panel discussion led by Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai , which featured industry veterans from sectors like electronics, jewellery, luxury, and FMCG. The discussion addressed the rising costs of retail operations, including rental fees and payment gateway charges, while tackling challenges related to digital disruption. The panelists emphasized the importance of luxury retail as a vital component of the UAE’s economy.

Keynote presentations included Dr. Chaturvedi's insights on the younger generation's potential as high-net-worth consumers, projecting they could account for 80% of global luxury spending, which is anticipated to reach USD 600 billion by 2030. Speaking on behalf of Ajmal Group, Dr.Sahitya Chaturvedi discussed the UAE's luxury goods market, currently valued at USD 6.32 billion, highlighting its promising growth trajectory.

Nandkumar V, Director of Marketing and Communications at Lulu Group, stressed the importance of data science in analysing consumer behaviour and crafting effective loyalty programs. He emphasized that simply offering loyalty points is inadequate; brands must engage customers meaningfully for long-term success. Shuja Jashanmal, Group CEO at Jashanmal Department Stores , shared insights on the lasting impact of retail brands in the Gulf, while Ashish Panjabi, Chief Operating Officer at Jacky’s Group highlighted the crucial role of human capital in retail. The conclave also examined the emerging consumer class known as HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet), who are significantly influencing luxury demand. Discussions reaffirmed that while data-driven strategies are essential, experiential marketing remains crucial for building lasting customer relationships.

Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi remarked, “The future of retail lies in our ability to adapt and innovate. Engaging with our customers and understanding their evolving needs is essential for growth in this competitive landscape.”

The event concluded with gratitude to the organizing committee, led by Amit Vardhan, MD of Prism Marketing, and co-convener Aditya Singh, Head - Jewellery International Business, at Titan Company Limited .

As the UAE retail market continues to advance, the IBPC Retail Conclave 2024 has set the stage for future innovations and collaborations, ensuring that the sector remains vibrant and responsive to consumer demands.

About IBPC Dubai :

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai is a leading organization that fosters business networking and professional development for the Indian community in the UAE. Committed to enhancing bilateral trade relations, IBPC serves as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and growth among entrepreneurs and professionals across various sectors. By organizing events, workshops, and seminars, IBPC aims to empower its members and contribute to the economic prosperity of the UAE.

