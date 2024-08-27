The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance at IBA conducted an awareness Session titled "Islamic Finance for Ulama & Shari'ah Scholars" at IBA City Campus, Karachi. The purpose of the session was to create awareness of Islamic Finance and to contribute towards financial inclusion.

Speakers elaborated upon the following key areas :

Overview of Islamic Finance

How does Islamic Banks function on the liability side and asset side?

Frequently Asked Questions about Islamic Finance

Conversion process from conventional banking to Islamic Banking

125 participants from various Madaris participated in the said session. Some ulema were also from Bangladesh, Myanmar and from Kirghizstan.

Following were the Speakers:

Dr. Mufti Irshad Ahmed Aijaz - Chairman, Shariah Supervisory Board, BankIslami

Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui - Director IBA CEIF & Group Head Shariah Compliance Department, Meezan Bank

Mr. Irfan Ahmed - Head Shariah Compliance Department, BankIslami

Mufti Naveed Alam - Resident Shariah Board Member, Meezan Bank

Certificates were awarded to the participants at the end of the session.