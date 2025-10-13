Congress to unveil Desert Certification, the region’s first high-ambient testing scheme

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Eurovent Middle East, in cooperation with the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA), will host the second edition of the Middle East Industry Congress – HVACR Next Generation: Sustainability in Extreme Conditions on 28 October 2025 at the InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa, Saudi Arabia. Supported by leading HVACR manufacturers, the congress will bring together government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders to explore the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the HVACR sector in one of the world’s most demanding climates.

According to ‘Research and Markets’, the GCC construction market is valued at SAR 666.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach SAR 850.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.[1] This rapid expansion is expected to drive strong demand for HVACR equipment, underscoring the sector’s critical role in a region where cooling accounts for up to 80% of building energy consumption and more than 50% of total national energy use.

“With sustainability, energy efficiency, the refrigerant transition, and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at the forefront of regional priorities, this congress will highlight the essential role of HVACR in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while delivering reliable and affordable cooling, ventilation, and refrigeration solutions,” said Markus Lattner, Managing Director of Eurovent Middle East. “As rising temperatures and extreme conditions intensify across the region, our sector is central to balancing climate action with economic growth.”

Hassan Abou Jawhar, Director Europe and Middle East of AMCA, added: “Eurovent Middle East and AMCA remain committed to advancing technical regulations and minimum energy performance standards across a wide range of HVACR products and technologies. By fostering dialogue between policymakers and industry, this congress will accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions and chart a more sustainable pathway for the future of cooling and ventilation.”

The congress will also see the regional launch of Desert Certification, the first high-ambient performance certification tailored specifically to the Middle East, ensuring HVACR products are tested and proven under the region’s extreme climatic conditions. The programme will feature keynote speeches from international experts and high-level panel discussions with representatives from government, regulatory authorities, and industry. Afternoon sessions will focus on practical solutions, highlighting next-generation technologies and case studies that demonstrate the business case for sustainability, from the refrigerant transition in high-ambient countries to energy-efficient projects designed to enhance indoor air quality.

​​​​​​​About Eurovent Middle East:

Eurovent Middle East is the region's only industry association for Energy Efficiency, Indoor Air Quality and Cold Chain Solutions. Its participants constitute leading manufacturers of Indoor Climate (HVAC), Process Cooling, Food Cold Chain, Industrial Ventilation, and Building Automation Technologies, as well as sector associations and industry initiatives active in these fields. By thinking ‘Beyond HVACR', contributing manufacturers fulfil the highest requirements in terms of product quality and sustainability.

à For more information, visit www.eurovent.me.

[1] https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5572682/gcc-construction-market-share-analysis?srsltid=AfmBOopKNud7K_RxW_w1vAaq0SZaY0VWxOfDowTgO1uCtbkJBepGDA4J&utm_