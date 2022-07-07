SHENZHEN, China/PRNewswire/ -- In June, Huntkey participated in the China (Dubai) Trade Fair. Huntkey displayed home appliances and mobile phone accessories including air purifiers, TWS headphones, mobile phone chargers and laptop adapters at the exhibition. This trade fair was held in Dubai World Trade Center from May 30 to June 1 and attracted more than 250 exhibitors and more than 15,000 online and offline visitors.

China is the UAE's largest source of imports of home appliances and consumer electronics. Huntkey has been in the UAE market for 15 years and mainly sells electronic products. Since its establishment in 1995, Huntkey has been growing into a leading power supply and consumer electronics brand in China. Huntkey cooperates with the worldwide mainstream mobile phone and laptop manufacturers to provide products and exports to more than 100 countries and regions.

Huntkey's booth was at F202, Hall 4. The most popular products were air purifiers, vacuum cleaners and TWS headphones. Take car air purifier CJ001 as an example. It can decompose formaldehyde, benzene, and peculiar smell and is environmentally friendly without secondary pollution. The car vacuum cleaner features LED lighting and washable filters for easy interior cleaning. TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and environmental noise cancellation, so the noise reduction is up to 35dB max and people can hear better when they are on the phone.

Huntkey insists on independent innovation, with more than 400 R&D engineers, 2,000 square meters of laboratory and industrial design platform, equipped with more than 300 sets of world-class software and instruments. In future, Huntkey will continue to design high-quality products with high safety, high reliability, and user value-added experience.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com