Dubai, UAE: HUNA, Dubai’s leading lifestyle developer, has announced the first details of its highly anticipated Cultural Programme. Designed to create year-round memorable and bespoke artistic experiences for HUNA residents, the HUNA Cultural Programme is a celebration of creativity and cross-cultural exchange. The HUNA Cultural Programme is curated by Art Dubai, the leading international platform for art and artists from the Middle East and Global South, and reinforces HUNA’s commitment to showcasing the UAE's artistic talents, positioning Dubai as a leading cultural hub and promoting enriching cultural experiences.

The first details of the HUNA Cultural Programme were revealed at a special event at The Fold, a new urban community developed by HUNA and completed in July 2023, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah. The launch was attended by leading cultural figures alongside leading architects from the region, who held a panel discussion exploring how architecture and design can respond to history, culture, and context, and how they translate to human needs, values, and behaviours. Speaking at the event were: Tarik Khayyat, renowned architect and designer of The Fold and H-Residence; Ross Lovegrove, a creator, experimental thinker, and sculptor of technology who blends design, nature and art; and Arianna Bavuso, co-founder of AB+AC Architects, known for promoting positive community living through urbanism, architecture, and design.

Comprising bespoke experiences that will blend visual art, performance, music and gastronomy, the HUNA Cultural Programme reflects A.R.M. Holding's dedication to enriching Dubai's cultural landscape and offers residents a platform for engagement, inspiration, and artistic expression. Art Dubai is curating a series of tailored experiences that promise to immerse and inspire a community rooted in art. The programme will see a year-round calendar of events that blend art with insightful dialogues and interactive experiences, featuring thought-provoking talks by prominent figures, traversing topics from culture to technology and beyond, complemented by artistic performances that will transform HUNA into a cultural hub. A highlight is the HUNA Sculpture Park at H-Residence, which will debut in conjunction with Art Dubai 2024, taking place from March 1 – 3, 2024. The space is envisioned as a cultural sanctuary where art narrates stories of identity and heritage, fostering a deep connection with the community.

HUNA is redefining the concept of living spaces by infusing culture, art, and community into every development. New HUNA developments The Fold and H-Residence are architectural embodiments of HUNA's vision, offering residents a lifestyle that is both luxurious and culturally enriched. The partnership with Art Dubai ensures that HUNA communities are not just living spaces but hubs of cultural exchange and artistic expression. HUNA residents enjoy exclusive access to cultural events, art exhibitions and a lifestyle that intertwines art, culture, and comfort.

Umran Shah, Managing Director of Commercial Leasing at A.R.M. Holding, said: "HUNA is a catalyst for experience, a curator of culture, and the creator of communities where every day is a celebration of life. Our journey at HUNA has always been driven by a singular vision – to elevate everyday living through art and community. We believe in crafting spaces that are not just structures, but destinations of cultural and creative confluence. Our developments, The Fold and H-Residence, are testaments to this philosophy, embodying a blend of luxury, art, and community spirit. In our collaboration with Art Dubai, we are nurturing a cultural ecosystem. The HUNA Cultural Programme is a vibrant expression of our commitment to cultural enrichment and community engagement.”

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai, curator of the HUNA Cultural Programme said: "Art Dubai is thrilled to curate the HUNA Cultural Programme, a true celebration of creativity, innovation and cross-cultural exchange. This programme demonstrates HUNA and Art Dubai’s shared commitment to world class cultural experiences, to nurturing creative communities, and to showcasing the best artistic talents in the UAE."

Further details of the HUNA Cultural Programme will be announced in early 2024.

About HUNA

HUNA stands at the forefront of Dubai's urban transformation, crafting spaces that transcend traditional property development. As a lifestyle developer, HUNA is dedicated to creating communities that embody well-being, warmth, and sociability, offering residents an enriched, bespoke living experience. Collaborating with renowned designers and artists, HUNA is not just building homes but fostering a vibrant cultural scene in the Middle East. As an integral part of A.R.M. Holding, HUNA leverages a broad investment network to infuse local and global insights into its developments. Discover more about HUNA's vision for living spaces at hunaliving.ae.

About A.R.M. Holding

A.R.M. Holding is a multifaceted investment firm that operates as a catalyst for economic growth across various sectors. With a strategy centered on making impactful investments, the firm is committed to societal advancement and innovation. A.R.M. Holding is a key stakeholder in Dubai's diverse industry sectors, including technology, banking, and real estate, and is recognized for its pioneering role as the first corporate patron of the Dubai Collection. Learn about A.R.M. Holding's contributions to Dubai's development at armholding.ae.

About Art Dubai

Founded in 2007, Art Dubai is the premier platform to see and buy modern and contemporary art from the Middle East and Global South.

The Art Dubai Group’s mission is to build thriving ecosystems that have a global impact through initiatives that include world class events, fairs and festivals, commissioning creative talent and innovative professional development programmes, alongside offering industry expertise to private and government institutions.

The group now comprises over 30 initiatives, including Art Dubai, Downtown Design, Dubai Design Week, Prototypes for Humanity and the Global Art Forum, convening audiences from across the globe, providing platforms for social and cultural connections, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the local creative economy.

www.artdubai.ae

