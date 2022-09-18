Cairo: Huawei Technologies, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, participated in the 6th edition of the Arab Security Conference, held in Cairo from 18 – 19 September 2022. The conference, which is held under the auspices of Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Eng. Mohamed Salah El Din, Egypt’s Minister of State for Military Production, aims at raising cybersecurity awareness within the Arab world.

During the event, Huawei showcased its support to its partners and customers in the field of cybersecurity to counter cybersecurity threats and achieve secure digital transformation, which is key to ensuring a healthy economic growth. Huawei also presented its state-of-the-art solutions and reviewed the best practices in the information security field to guarantee data protection and privacy in the Arab world.

“For 22 years, Huawei has been working diligently to address challenges and provide its partners with the most secure digital transformation solutions in order to support customers in light of the current digital evolution. Our participation this year underlines our keenness to support both the public and private sectors in achieving an optimum and secure digital transformation, leveraging Egypt Vision 2030 to build a smart sustainable future.” Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, said in a keynote speech.

From his side, Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Huawei Egypt, Mohamed Madkour, said: “Huawei is committed to continuing its extensive investment in R&D to innovate cybersecurity-embedded ICT solutions, so as to help its partners realize the importance of cybersecurity and learn how to counter cybersecurity vulnerability. Huawei is committed to provide cutting-edge solutions to all stakeholders, public and private, to facilitate cyber security collaboration.”

It is worth mentioning that Huawei is participating in this conference for the second year running – to promote the latest insights and trends of information and cyber security, among industry experts, companies as well as institutions working in the ICT sector.