A panel discussion on the role of cybersecurity in the age of AI, blockchain and Web3 underscored Huawei's thought leadership in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges across various sectors.

Huawei introduced industry-leading cybersecurity products and solutions, including Xinghe Intelligent Network Security solution, Ransomware Protection Storage solution, Huawei Cloud Security Intelligent Upgrade, and more.

Dubai, UAE: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, reinforced its position as a frontrunner in end-to-end cybersecurity solutions at the Security Next Congress held during GITEX Global. The event, themed "Safeguarding Cyberspace Ascension in the Age of AI," showcased Huawei's comprehensive cybersecurity capabilities and offerings, highlighting the company's commitment to securing the digital landscape across cloud, network, device, and storage domains.

As enterprises navigate the challenges and opportunities of the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, Huawei demonstrated its ability to provide robust, intelligent security solutions that safeguard digital assets in the AI era. The company's end-to-end approach to cybersecurity was evident in the range of solutions presented, from network security to cloud protection and ransomware defense.

Eng. Zabri Adil, representing the Permanent Secretariat of the OIC-CERT, the Computer Emergency Response Teams under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), kicked off the event with a plenary address. He presented the overall perspective of how Islamic countries globally can unite together to build norms to address future cybersecurity threats in the face of de-globalization today.

A highlight of the Security Next Congress was a panel discussion on "The Role of Cybersecurity in the Age of AI, Blockchain and Web3," moderated by Mohammed Moteb Alosaimi, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Saudi Arabia. Other panelists included Dr. Abdullah Alharbi, CEO, Hemaya Information Security Association, Saudi Arabia, Eng. Adel Al Mehairi, Director aeCERT, Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) UAE, and Dr. Elvin Balajanov, Chairman of Board, Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organization Association. The panel discussion underscored Huawei's thought leadership in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges across various sectors.

Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, emphasized the company's unique position: "As a global ICT leader, Huawei has developed intelligent security solutions that enable industries worldwide to embrace the intelligence era securely and efficiently. Our end-to-end offerings provide robust protection across the entire digital infrastructure, reinforcing Huawei's status as a comprehensive cybersecurity solutions provider."

At the Congress, Huawei introduced its Xinghe Intelligent Network Security, an integrated intelligent defense system for enterprises. John Cai, VP of Security Product Domain of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, highlighted a pressing issue: over four million enterprise branches around the globe are in urgent need of secure interconnections, prompting a shift towards SASE architecture in branch security transformation. To address this challenge, Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution offers cutting-edge integrated protection capabilities across the cloud, network, edge, and endpoints. By leveraging AI-driven intelligence, it significantly enhances security performance and delivers converged network-security solutions tailored to meet the needs of enterprise branches worldwide.

Huawei Middle East and Central Asia officially launched the Discover Huawei SASE Program, inviting pioneering customers in the security field to become Huawei SASE Experience Officers. Accompanied by Huawei experts, these officers will have the opportunity to personally explore real-world security use cases and experience the robust security protection offered by Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent SASE solution. Each Experience Officer will receive generous IP Club points and may be invited to participate in the 2025 Huawei Tech Carnival.

Huawei Cloud also demonstrated its commitment to providing a secure digital space for customers. Based on a zero-trust approach, Huawei Cloud has built seven layers of defense covering physical security, identity verification, networks, applications, hosts, data, and O&M. This robust security posture enables Huawei Cloud to successfully defend against 1.2 billion attacks daily, ensuring zero service interruption, zero data loss, and regulatory compliance. It also offers an end-to-end, full-stack data security protection solution managing the entire data lifecycle across hardware, software, and app layers.

Addressing the growing threat of ransomware, Huawei presented its world-class protection solutions. The company emphasized the importance of data resilience and security in an era where data is the backbone of the economy. Huawei's OceanProtect Backup Storage delivers three to five times higher backup and recovery performance, featuring the industry's only six-layer Network and Storage Ransomware Protection capabilities. This solution ensures the security and availability of backup copies, allowing businesses to say "No" to ransom demands and proactively defend against evolving threats.

The Security Next Congress underscored Huawei’s position as a leading global ICT company with industry-leading end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities and offerings, showcasing its ability to help industries worldwide approach the intelligence era with enhanced cybersecurity measures. As digital transformation continues to accelerate across sectors, Huawei remains committed to providing innovative security solutions that safeguard enterprises in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Huawei is participating at GITEX Global 2024, one of the world's largest technology exhibitions, as a Diamond Sponsor and the Lead Sponsor of GITEX Cyber Valley. The company is showcasing a variety of innovative products and solutions and intelligent upgrades of security solutions, with the theme "Accelerate Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence". It has brought together industry customers, partners, thought leaders, and technical experts from around the world to discuss important initiatives for the digital and intelligent transformation of industries and the vision towards a trusted, resilient, and fully connected intelligent world.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and Mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME