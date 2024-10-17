Dubai, UAE – At the Huawei B2B Innovation Summit, Huawei, in collaboration with key industry partners, including the SAMENA Telecommunications Council and leading operators, announced the launch of the groundbreaking "Stride Towards Techco1.0 Era" initiative. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the telecommunications industry, highlighting the evolution of operators from traditional Telcos to Technology Companies (Techcos), redefining both their roles and strategies in the digital era.

The Techco1.0 Era signifies a fundamental transformation, not just in technological capabilities but in the way businesses operate and deliver value. This evolution is driven by three core pillars:

Business Servitization – Any organization asset should be offered through "as-a-service" model such as Data-as-a-Service, Product-as-a-Service, and Network-as-a-Service, enabling operators to deliver customized, flexible services that empower customers to innovate, grow, and adapt in today’s digital marketplace.

Service Platformization – All services should be offered and operated on a unified digital platform. This comprehensive approach support ongoing business growth, such as precise marketing and monetization through data governance.

Platform Intelligentization – The platform should be enabled and enriched by intelligence capabilities, allowing carriers to capitalize on intelligent transformation opportunities.

Allen Tang, President of Huawei MECA ICT Marketing and Solutions Sales Department, emphasized the strategic significance of this shift, stating, "The transition from Telco to Techco is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a reimagining of strategy, services, and business operations in the digital age. We stand on the verge of a transformative future."

As operators embrace the Techco1.0 Era, they are poised to play a central role in the global digital ecosystem, capitalizing on the opportunities of the AI revolution and transforming their networks, services, and business models to shape the future of telecommunications.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

