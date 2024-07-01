Cairo, Egypt: At MWC Shanghai 2024, Huawei hosted the Global Launch of 5G-A Pioneers Program. The event, themed "driving shared success with 5G-A", brought together pioneering 5G operators from around the world, including China's "big three", as well as HKT, du, and Oman Telecommunications. At the event, they discussed how to drive the high-quality development of 5G-A networks and how to seize opportunities from the upcoming intelligent world to create new market space for growth.

5G has become the fastest developing generation of mobile communications technology ever seen, where the pioneering operators who first adopted 5G have all achieved success. The first standards release for 5G-Advanced – 3GPP Release-18 – was also officially frozen on June 28, 2024 in Shanghai marking a key milestone for the 5G industry, as it will make 2024 the first year of commercial 5G-A deployment.

David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, delivered a keynote speech at the event titled "5G-A: Paving the Way for Shared Success". In this speech, he noted, "5G-A will be the path forward. It will protect vested investment, while creating new business opportunities by expanding business boundaries. As we look towards 2030, the industry as a whole will need to ramp up efforts to reinforce 5G-A technologies and support the healthy development of 5G. This is how we will ensure a prosperous 5G industry in the long-term and make the world a better place. Huawei looks forward to working hand-in-hand with the industry to build healthy 5G-A ecosystems, upgrade 5G-A standards, and share in the benefits of 5G-A development. Together, we will bring the intelligent world into reality, faster."

Huawei and its operator partners jointly announced the 5G-A Pioneers Program and the six specific consensuses they had reached during the launch ceremony. These consensuses will maximize the value of advanced 5G-A capabilities, promote 5G-A development, and further advance the industry by promoting Pioneer Operators, Pioneer Cities, Business Model Upgrade, High-quality Networks, Service Innovation, and Thriving Ecosystems.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to support operators' innovation efforts in networks, services, and ecosystems, and help them build differentiated competitiveness in the 5G-A era. Their ultimate goal is to promote high-quality industry development and enable the digital and intelligent transformation for a better and more intelligent world.

It is worth noting that the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024 was held from June 26 to June 28, where Huawei presented its latest products and solutions on its sidelines.