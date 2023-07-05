Shanghai, China: At MWC Shanghai 2023, Huawei has shown up in full force with activities falling under the theme of "GUIDE to the Intelligent World" which included an experiential tour that takes audiences to multiple cities to learn about its technology and business, as well as the launch of its newest innovative products and solutions for 5GigaGreen, 5G intelligent core networks, Intelligent OptiX Networks, private line + X products, and other intelligent digital transformation solutions.

Huawei hosted numerous roundtables and dialogues with global operators, industry partners, and opinion leaders, exploring a variety of topics, including speeding up 5G prosperity, advancing intelligent digital transformation, and striding towards the 5.5G era to realize business, industry, and social value. The company said its goal is to create new value for customers and revitalize the digital economy through sustained innovation.

There are currently over 1.2 billion 5G users worldwide, and operators who moved quickly to develop 5G are already enjoying the first wave of benefits. This is thanks to the increasing network requirements being set by new applications in various markets. In the consumer market, new services like New Calling, cloud phones, and glasses-free 3D require faster data rates and lower latency, while in the industrial market, the RedCap ecosystem has matured, the passive IoT market is expanding, and the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) requires higher uplink speeds. These all-scenario applications are expected to result in 100 billion connections. These new service models are also expected to drive industry upgrades that will create a second wave of benefits.

Commercial 5G services hit the market four years ago and have since been introduced to more than 17,000 private-network projects around the world. Both revenues from 5G private networks and the number of industrial connections have tripled.

While many 5GtoB services were piloted in China, they have since expanded to other parts of the world, and have been commercially replicated in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These services allow industry customers to reduce costs and improve efficiency, while enabling intelligent digital transformation in industries like manufacturing, ports, mines, oil fields, and healthcare.

5.5G is also rapidly approaching the communications industry. 5.5G technologies are expected to improve network capabilities 10-fold and create 100 times more business opportunities for operators. At this year's MWC Shanghai, Huawei showcased four of the major features of 5.5G – 10 Gbit/s downlink, 1 Gbit/s uplink, 100 billion connections, and native AI. It is also exploring the five connectivity areas expected to go mainstream with 5.5G – connectivity for people, for things, for vehicles, for industries, and for homes.

Huawei has already started helping a number of operators around the world begin commercial verification of 5.5G. The 5.5G industry will continue growing quickly as the first release of 5.5G standards is expected to be frozen in the first half of 2024 and related technologies have already been extensively verified.

Sabrina Meng, Huawei's Rotating Chairwoman and CFO, gave a keynote titled "Embracing 5G transformation". She said, "The digital infrastructure of the future intelligent world will be deeply integrated into every aspect of our lives, industry, and society.”

“Digital and intelligent transformation is not just about technology itself. It's more about transforming your approach to management. Going digital requires redefining the relationships between people, events, things, and theory, and adopting a more open, forward-looking management approach to address future challenges," Sabrina added.

-End-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

Middle East: