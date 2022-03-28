Following the success of the 4th annual Revenue Optimization Conference in 2021, HSMAI continues to offer industry professionals with platforms to network, share best practices, strategize and discuss upcoming trends through specially curated events in UAE & KSA.

In Dubai a ‘Thirsty Thursday’ monthly networking event was hosted recently by HSMAI and attended by prominent figures from the hospitality and travel industry. Following the success of this first edition the event will now take place on the third Thursday of every month. Open to members and non-members the event aims to bring together influential leaders and hospitality professionals to network and connect with peers.

HSMAI Middle East has also successfully introduced the association and launched its KSA Chapter through an inaugural ‘Power Breakfast’ in Riyadh on 14th March and Jeddah on 16th March respectively. Key benefits and the value that the association brings to the KSA market were highlighted at these events that were co-sponsored by OTA Insight. The events also featured a 10-minute keynote on ‘Revenue Management & Data Insights’ which was followed by a 20-minutes interactive panel discussion with 3 commercial leaders from KSA on how Revenue, Sales and Marketing functions can put data insights into action.

The non-profit association now aims to make the ‘Power Breakfast’ in Saudi Arabia a monthly event, inviting professionals from across Revenue, Sales, Distribution, Marketing and Operations, to unite for education, collaboration, and innovation in the industry.

“As HSMAI aims to bring tremendous value to its members, and the industry as a whole, these in-person gatherings are appreciated more than ever,” said Mona Faraj, Managing Director, HSMAI Middle East “It’s a great way to not only share expertise but to keep a finger on the pulse of the latest trends happening both in the region and globally, with some of the leading industry figures on board.” she added.

Moustafa Manoon, Director of Operation Support – KSA, Accor MEA & Chair of HSMAI KSA Chapter Advisory Board, said: “We are so happy to have seen such a great turnout at the inaugural events which really reflect people’s hunger to return to this in-person way of working again. He added “It is extremely important to bring professionals from Saudi Arabia together with an aim of supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Such platforms encourage open conversations and discussions that are crucial for the growth of the industry.

Sign-ups are already open for the next events for both members and non-members. Additional details can be found here: https://hsmaime.org

About HSMAI

Founded in the United States in 1927, HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprised of nearly 5,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide. The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue. HSMAI operates regionally around the globe via regional boards of directors and staff. The organization is present in multiple regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East .

