Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt, spoke at the 2024 Chapter Zero Egypt conference, emphasizing the integration of sustainability with digital transformation. He highlighted how Capgemini is addressing climate risk by supporting clients through a variety of services and digital innovations, focusing on both climate mitigation and adaptation strategies.

He outlined strategies that embed sustainability into business operations to drive impactful change and highlighted Capgemini's sustainability pledge: "We have publicly committed to be carbon neutral for our own operations no later than 2025 and across our supply chain by 2030 and committed to becoming a net-zero business by 2040," said Seifeldin.

He also emphasized the importance of Chapter Zero as a platform for key industry players, stakeholders, and investors to exchange ideas and explore collaborative opportunities. He reiterated that achieving Net Zero is an ongoing journey that requires a comprehensive rethinking of business practices.

Capgemini remains steadfast in its mission to drive impactful change and build a sustainable future.