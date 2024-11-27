Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enjoyed robust bilateral trade relations on a range of products and services over the years. Adding to the Hong Kong’s business advantages, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) gathers the latest market intelligence and form partnerships to develop business for corporations.

Mr Daniel Lam, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, HKTDC announced here today that five international trade fairs will be held early next year in Hong Kong, which will offer ideal platforms for traders and suppliers from the UAE to expand their businesses into new markets. These fairs are:

HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair (6-9 January)

HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair (6-9 January)

Hong Kong International Stationery Fair (6-9 January)

HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show (2-6 March)

HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show (4-8 March)

“Last year, we staged over 30 major events, attracting over 28,880 exhibitors and over 511,100 physical buyers and participants from Hong Kong, the mainland and around the world.” Mr Daniel Lam said, “Since the resumption of international travel in February 2023, we have seen global exhibitors and buyers returning to Hong Kong in droves, reaffirming Hong Kong’s status as a leading business and investment hub.” He looked forward to welcoming more corporations in the United Arab Emirates to explore business opportunities and tap into global markets through HKTDC exhibitions. He also highly encouraged all buyers, distributors and retailers from the UAE to come to Hong Kong for sourcing.

The UAE is Hong Kong's 11th largest trading partner. Until September 2024, the total trade value between the two places reached over USD 12 billion. In which, the UAE was Hong Kong’s 6th major export market with a total export value of USD 9.1 billion and 17th largest import source with an import value of USD 2.8 billion.

Portfolio of the Jan, Feb and Mar Fairs

HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair hktoyfair.hktdc.com

HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair hkbabyfair.hktdc.com

Hong Kong International Stationery &

School Supplies Fair www.hkstationeryfair.com

6-9 January 2025 Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

30 December 2024 - 16 January 2025 Click2Match (Online)

Register for FREE Buyer Badge: https://tinyurl.com/42nepnnv

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 51st Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 16th Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 23rd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair (jointly organised with Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd) will be held from 6-9 January 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three concurrent fairs – themed New Play for All – are expected to welcome more than 2,500 global exhibitors, showcasing a diverse selection of smart toys, quality baby products and innovative stationery for all ages. In 2024, the fairs attracted some 83,000 buyers from 135 countries and regions.

Wide range of exhibits at Asia’s flagship toys fair

In the coming edition, Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and ‘World of Toys’ pavilion which features mainly European exhibits, will once again set up pavilions, showcasing the latest toys and games from around the world. To promote Hong Kong’s creative industries and branded toys to the world, Hong Kong Brand Toy Association (HKBTA) pavilion will return at the toys fair. Furthermore, ESG pavilion which aims to enhance Hong Kong toy industry players’ awareness and knowledge of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) will be showcased for the first time at the toys fair.

A fair highlight, the Brand Name Gallery will feature innovative products by about 340 renowned brands, including AURORA, Eastcolight, Hape, Masterkkidz, Rastar, Welly and more. Other highlights include the Smart-Tech Toys and Games zone, which showcases a wide array of tech-based toys and games including those operated via mobile apps, or incorporated with the latest VR, AR and MR technologies. Kidult World is the place to find items that target those young at heart such as hobby goods, performance magic items, models, figurines, war games equipment and more. Green Toys zone showcases high-quality toys that are made from eco-friendly and recycled materials.

Asian Toys & Games Forum unveils market trends

A highlight event - Asian Toys & Games Forum will feature speaker from reputable international market research provider, who will share valuable insights on global toy industry outlook, opportunities and product trends. Distinguish experts will discuss the industry's evolving role in healthcare and wellness, its positive social impact on social connectedness, and active ageing, under the theme of “Fostering Social Responsibility in the Toy Industry”. To keep traders abreast of the latest industry development and visionary trends, a series of events will be held covering topics such as toy safety and regulations, sustainability, and gender perspectives and inclusivity in toys.

Concurrent Baby Products Fair and International Stationery & School Supplies Fair

The 16th Hong Kong Baby Products Fair will welcome pavilions from Korea, Europe, and the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association. The fair will present a wide range of baby products, including strollers and baby gear, bedding and furniture, skincare and bath products, baby clothing and footwear and maternity products to buyers. The Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, will assemble the latest stationery products comprising school supplies, creative arts, office supplies, paper & printing products, writing instruments and gifts stationery. The three fairs provide abundant trading opportunities and good potential for crossover business activities among the participants from various sectors.

Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the Click2Match business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fair until 16 January 2025. Buyers can also use the Scan2Match feature of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan the QR codes of exhibitors and view product materials, bookmark favourites, browse product information and floor plans, as well as engage with exhibitors before and after the fairs to continue their sourcing journey.

Product Highlights

Exhibitor: Eastcolight (Hong Kong) Limited

Country/Region: Hong Kong

Zone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth: 1E-A02 Exhibitor: Hape International (Hong Kong) Limited

Country/Region: Hong Kong

Zone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth:1E-C02 Exhibitor: Youth Toy Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Country/Region: TaiwanZone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth: 1D-C27 Exhibitor: Apramo International (Limited)

Country/Region: Hong Kong

Zone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth: 3F-G13 Exhibitor: Cam il Mondo Del Bambino Spa

Country/Region: Italy

Zone: Selection of Europe

Booth: 3F-C02 Exhibitor: Rex Enterprises Co.,Ltd.

Country/Region: Thailand

Zone: Feeding & Nursery

Booth: 3F-A09

HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show

4 - 8 March 2025 HKCEC

23 February – 13 March 2025 Click2Match (Online)

hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com

HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show

2 - 6 March 2025 Asia World-Expo

23 February – 13 March 2025 Click2Match (Online)

hkdgp.hktdc.com

The 41st edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show featuring finished fine jewellery will run from 4 - 8 March 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, while the 11th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show dedicated to raw jewellery materials will be held from 2 - 6 March 2024 at AsiaWorld-Expo. In 2024, the world-class twin shows gathered over 4,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and region, and enticing some 81,000 buyers from 137 countries and regions.

With the glamour of the jewellery, the Jewellery Show comprises splendid themed zones including high-end collections at the Hall of Extraordinary, internationally esteemed jewellery brands at the Hall of Fame, and hip collections from designers at Designer Galleria. Other enthralling theme zones include Antique & Vintage Jewellery Galleria presenting historic jewellery and World of Glamour showcasing the haute craftsmanship of Hong Kong jewellers. The Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show specialises in jewellery raw materials including loose­­­ diamonds, gemstones and pearls. The Hall of Fine Diamonds presents huge carat-sized diamonds, Treasures of Nature showcases stunning collections of rubies, emeralds and sapphires, and Treasures of Ocean enchants the buyers with natural sea pearls.

The shows also deliver an all-rounded programme of jewellery parades, seminars, buyer forums and networking events that bring trending market intelligence to industry players. Under the hybrid model of Exhibition+, exhibitors are offered with HKTDC eMarketplace promotion, Click2Match and Scan2Match functions that further facilitate exhibitors to capture more business opportunities.