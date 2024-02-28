Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the 11th Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, taking place at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Prominent speakers at the event opening included H.E Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA); Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia; Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East; Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General, Arab Air Carriers Organization; and Cpt. Aysha Alhameli, Assistant Director - General - Air Accident Investigation, GCAA.

Organised under the theme ‘Exploring The Future of Travel’, the two-day summit is hosting a distinguished gathering of the global aviation community to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and set new benchmarks to shape the future of the regional and global aviation and travel industry.

Featuring a line-up of interactive panel discussions and inspiring keynote addresses in addition to various workshops and exhibitions, the annual summit promises to redefine the concepts of destinations and passenger experiences as industry leaders discuss evolving consumer expectations and how businesses can adapt, alongside actionable strategies to nurture talent and leadership in a rapidly changing environment.

Hosted in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), AAS 2024 is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, T3 Aviation Academy and CHOOOSE, and others.

