ABU DHABI, UAE: Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Higher Organising Committee for Global Media Congress has unveiled the agenda of the conference that will be part of the inaugural Global Media Congress. The agenda includes 30 sessions with 40

speakers and international experts.

Taking place from November 15-17, the Global Media Congress, organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), is a specialised conference and exhibition that focuses on the latest developments and future of the media sector. The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative avenues that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable and highly credible content.

As part of the event’s agenda, the Global Media Congress will host a conference, which is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry". The three-day conference aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry. It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience, driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

The inaugural conference will feature international media experts providing new perspectives and insights into the most inspiring case studies. Over three impactful days, the conference will shed light on the accelerated development of the industry with sessions focusing on digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector, presented by prominent leaders from multiple industries including journalists, broadcasters, social media entities, government and regulators as well as technology companies.

Day one of the conference will see topics, "The transformative power of media", "Future Focus: Is digital media fertile ground for future investments?," and "Investing in the Metaverse: How will media companies benefit and what is the projected ROI?".

Day two will feature topics such as, "The role of think tanks in influencing media content," "Examining social media consumption across the region and how this has transformed the media landscape," and "Social media: Discussing how the rise of the short-form video has changed the media industry".

The third and final day will focus on "Diversity and inclusion in a digital era: Women in media," "Consumer Psychology: Current and future predicted consumer trends in media consumption," and "Plugging the skills gap to meet 4IR and beyond."

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency WAM, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress, said, "The conference accompanying the Global Media Congress is an important opportunity for all attending and will play a vital role for attendees who want to gain a deeper understanding of the current trends and future of the media landscape. The conference will provide an enriching platform to explore various prospects of collaboration in the media sector, innovative technologies, in addition to identifying avenues for start-ups to enter the media industry market, which will drive sustainable development efforts in communities."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), said, "Organising this global event, which attracts media experts from all over the world, comes in line with the vital and important role of the ADNEC Group in transferring and localising knowledge to enable national talent and enrich the national media industry. By providing opportunities to exchange ideas that contribute to shaping the future of the media sector, the Global Media Congress supports our efforts to strengthen the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a leading destination for major international events and conferences."

With over 150 companies specialised in the media and production industry participating, the Congress is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, providing an unmissable opportunity to take a great leap forward in the region’s and the globe’s media sector. To register for the Global Media Congress, visit here: globalmediacongress.ae/registration

-Ends-