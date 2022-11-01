The in-person conference organized by HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, a Mubadala Health partner, will take place in Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

The annual conference, now in its 7th year, is the most renowned event in the field of Diabetes, and will provide a unique opportunity to share information, research, the latest cutting-edge technologies, and best practices in the field of Diabetes.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, a Mubadala Health partner, will host the 7th annual “Diabetes for Primary Care” conference on November 5, 2022, at Rosewood Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

The highly anticipated conference will bring together global and regional experts in diabetes research, to discuss and debate some of the most pressing issues in the field. The conference will touch on a range of important topics including the latest technology in the management of diabetes, future aspects in diabetes, depression and diabetes, the obesity pandemic and more.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Khatib, Conference Chairman, and Medical Director Consultant, Internal Medicine, Endocrinology & Diabetology, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Abu Dhabi, said:

“HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center looks forward to hosting its annual “Diabetes for Primary Care” conference this year. As a Center of Excellence in diabetes care, we are happy to bring together leading experts for the seventh year in a row. This conference is part of our larger mission to continue to tackle the most pressing issues in the field of diabetes so that we can in turn provide the highest level of expertise to our patients and the larger community.”

Dr. Mohammed Al-Khatib continued, “In previous years, our conferences have witnessed tremendous success, and we are hoping that this year will see further growth in participation and knowledge exchange. As diabetes continues to remain highly prevalent in the region, and its impact on future generations a real cause for concern, this timely conference will bring together experts to share the latest insights and research as well as to contribute to some of the wider strategies around the treatment and management of diabetes. We look forward to welcoming delegates to the conference on the 5th of November.”

The conference is open to diabetes specialists, laboratory technicians, nurses, pharmacists, and medical students. Those interested, can register here and earn seven CME hours accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi: https://mco.eventsair.com/7th-healthplus-diabetes-for-primary-care-conference-2022/mubadala-registration/Site/Register.

According to the World Health Organization, 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past few decades, especially in the UAE. As of 2014, 19 per cent of the UAE's population was affected with diabetes. This figure has been reduced to 16 per cent in 2021.

-Ends-

About HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology

Part of HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, the HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, a Mubadala Health partner, has established itself as a Center of Excellence in Diabetes Care through its multi-disciplinary approach to diabetes management and treatment. With a focus on patient care, clinical outcomes, education and training, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center philosophy is at the forefront of the latest medical advances, providing the best available evidence-based diabetes and endocrine treatments consistently and effectively to its patients. The center’s specialties include Diabetology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Podiatry, Psychiatry, Nutrition, Special Infusion Therapy and more.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com