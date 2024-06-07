The RoSPA Awards took place last night to celebrate international businesses committed to making their workplaces safer

Winners included School Transport Services LLC, recognised for their use of technology within Fleet Safety management

Rebecca Hickman welcomes guests on her first international awards ceremony as RoSPA’s CEO

Dubai’s shimmering skyline enjoyed an extra sparkle last night as Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai hosted a renowned annual health and safety event by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), where over 250 industry leaders came together to celebrate their unwavering commitment to making our workplaces safer.

RoSPA’s new CEO, Rebecca Hickman, stirred emotions, championing and celebrating international businesses for striving to make their workspaces a safer place. The NEBOSH-sponsored event also included fine cuisine, local entertainment in the form of music and dance.

Who was awarded what?

Winners included Passenger transport solutions company, School Transport Services LLC who received the Fleet Safety Technology Trophy, (sponsored by Tesco Dotcom), as well as the Health and Safety Team of the Year Award (International) a testament to their unyielding dedication to safety standards. Their triumph resonated throughout the hall, with Bapco Gas Company B.S.C., collecting the Oil & Gas Sector award (sponsored by NEBOSH).

In the education and training sector, Gems Education was Commended in the Education & Training Services Sector, and in construction Gulf Contracting Co.W.L.L was highly commended in the Construction commercial sector, as well as attaining the International Sector Award. Going further than the workplace, Tristar Transport LLC scooped the Health & Safety Beyond the Workplace Trophy highlighting their contribution to promoting safety excellent within the organisation’s local communities.

For a full list of winners, please email the press office: pressoffice@rospa.com

The RoSPA Awards are considered a valuable method for gaining international acknowledgment, for organisations who want to lead the way in health and safety excellence and get top-level recognition for their hard work and initiatives.

RoSPA Award judges include a wealth of highly experienced senior occupational health and safety professionals and consultants, and a main award judging panel chaired by Dee Arp, Chief Operations Officer at NEBOSH, and other in-house experts and selection panels.

Matt Cryer, Head of Awards at RoSPA, said:

"Last night’s celebration was essential in recognising excellence in health and safety management, as well as showcasing the 2024 winners' outstanding dedication and innovative solutions. We congratulate them for setting high standards that inspire continuous improvement in our industry."

Dee Arp, Chief Operations Officer at NEBOSH, said:

“NEBOSH is delighted to again sponsor the RoSPA Awards in Dubai, celebrating excellence in health, safety, and environmental management on an international platform. We congratulate all the winners for their outstanding achievements and commitment to safeguarding lives. Their exemplary efforts set a high benchmark, inspiring us all to strive for the highest standards in our industry.”

