Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.73% by 2027. The widespread adoption of remote working regimes by SMEs and large enterprises has contributed to increased network security threats in Saudi Arabia. Saudi enterprises have been increasingly investing in network security tools and equipment, which is expected to boost Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market.

Demand for cybersecurity is being driven up by the government's high-end investments in developing the country's IT infrastructure and the imposition of strict government regulations emphasizing the need for cybersecurity solutions for secure, confidential public data. Rapid technological advancements, the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and the deployment of 5G technology are expected to create a wide range of growth opportunities for the industry.

Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market is Segmented by Offering (Security Type, Services ), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By End User ( BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, IT, and Telecommunication, Other End Users).

Join the Cyber Next Summit 2023 Saudi Edition, 16th & 17th May 2023, Live in Person, Radisson Blu Hotel, King Abdulaziz Street, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Witness, learn and debate key market trends, latest developments and best practices from the best in the industry. Network with an exclusive gathering of leaders, researchers and innovators from the role of Generative AI, Threat Actors, IT Asset Management, Cloud Migration Strategy & Security and more from Leaders in IT, OT, ICS & IOT .

To attend this upcoming event, please reach us at enquiry@cybernextsummit.com