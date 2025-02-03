The Women’s Health Leadership Forum is a new addition to Medlab Middle East

Gathering international experts in women’s health, the forum explores the critical role of laboratory diagnostics in advancing women’s health

Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi highlighted the importance of advocating for women’s health needs and ensuring access to essential screening and preventative care worldwide

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Former Minister in the Government of the UAE, delivered an inspiring inaugural address today at the newly launched Women’s Health Leadership Forum at Medlab Middle East. The forum aims to showcase cutting-edge innovations, address key challenges and uncover collaboration opportunities that will enhance diagnostics capabilities for women’s specific health needs.

Addressing an audience of laboratory and health professionals, Al Qasimi said: “It is truly an honour to stand before you today at the Women’s Health Leadership Forum, a gathering that not only celebrates progress but also fosters meaningful dialogue for advancing women’s health care. Health is the foundation upon which all other aspects of life are built – our careers, our families and our ambitions and yet, women around the world continue to face significant barriers to receiving the healthcare they need and deserve.”

She added: “We must ensure that women are not only recipients of healthcare services but also active participants in shaping policies, leading medical innovations and advocating for solutions tailored to their needs. Laboratory diagnostics play a transformative role, with advancements in diagnostics technology allowing us to detect diseases earlier, provide personalised treatment plans and ultimately save lives.”

A landmark addition to Medlab Middle East, the Women’s Health Leadership Forum brings together female leaders from laboratories, healthcare, and the pharmaceutical industry. The forum highlighted the latest innovations and key challenges, in the women’s health space and celebrates the contributions of the experts that are working to drive progress in women’s health within the field of laboratory diagnostics.

Discussions today focused on the role of diagnostic tools in early detection, prevention and the treatment of conditions such as breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as well as reproductive health disorders. Speakers also explored how personalised medicine is being used to transform hormonal and chronic disease management in women.

Dr. Kadria Sayed, Consultant in Anatomical and Clinical Pathology and Chief of the Pathology and Laboratory Department at the American Hospital in Dubai, chairs the pioneering forum. She was joined today by highly regarded global leaders in women's health, including keynote speaker Dr. Ritu Nayar, Vice Chair of Education and Faculty Development and Director of Cytopathology in the Department of Pathology and a Professor of Pathology (Cytopathology) in Medical Education at Northwestern University.

Dr Nayar’s keynote address focused on cervical cancer, a significant health concern that is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide. Cervical cancer is primarily caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and Dr Nayar underscored the critical role of primary HPV screening in early detection and prevention, elaborating on her extensive work in this vital area of women's health.

She highlighted how proactive screening can lead to timely interventions, thereby reducing the incidence and mortality associated with cervical cancer. Through her research and advocacy, Dr. Nayar aims to increase awareness and accessibility of these screening methods to ensure that women receive the necessary care and support.

Dr Nayar said: “Every year, there are over 350,000 women who die globally from cervical cancer and this is a disease that can be prevented. I’m currently working with the American Cancer Society for the transition to primary HPV screening, which is becoming a key part of cervical cancer prevention.”

Tomorrow, the spotlight will be on the Precision Medicine Leadership Forum which will offer insights from top experts in precision medicine on cutting-edge innovations in genetics, personalised healthcare and the new targeted therapies shaping the future of patient care. The forum will explore how genetic profiles can be used to create personalised healthcare solutions for patients as well as innovations in therapies that target specific genetic markers.

Themed ‘Empowering today’s laboratories for tomorrow’s future’, Medlab Middle East continues until 6 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event features more than 800 exhibitors from over 40 countries. Medlab Middle East showcases country pavilions from Austria, Brazil, China, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the USA.

