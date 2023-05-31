Make it in the Emirates Forum’s opening panel session shed light on the critical role of education in fostering entrepreneurship and bolstering R&D efforts for the industrial sector’s advancement.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– The UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, underscored the value of public-private partnerships and the role of ecosystems in the UAE’s ambitious decarbonization efforts.

Speaking at the opening panel session of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, HE Al Amiri highlighted that decarbonization, a top priority for the country, extends beyond sustainability, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering value creation, job opportunities, productivity and efficiency within the industrial sector.

HE Al Amiri called on governments to actively collaborate with the private sector, shedding light on the need for a “holistic” approach to unlocking the full potential of industrial growth enabled by R&D, technology and 4IR solutions.

"We work very closely with industrial players. The ministry does not operate as a traditional ministry; we operate in conjunction with our stakeholders, who have a seat at the table. This partnership creates and fosters the right blueprint for advancing the UAE's industrial sector by integrating 4IR technologies across the production value chain," said Al Amiri.

The panel session, titled 'Industrial Competitiveness Through R&D and Technology,' shed light on the critical role of supporting research and development endeavors in driving economic diversification and fostering growth within the industrial sector. Joining HE Al Amiri on the panel were HE Malek Al Malek, CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab UAE, and Professor Erix Xing, President & University Professor at MBZUAI.

"Our ICV power has been cited internationally as one of the main enablers of our economic sector, including the industrial sector," stated HE Al Malek, emphasizing the importance of economic diversification and its enabling impact on the industrial sector. He noted that diversification has driven companies to expand their operations in the UAE, enhance competitiveness, and foster strategic partnerships.

HE Al Malek also referred to several success stories of companies that have “made it in the UAE” and have increased their presence. He cited these stories as proof of the UAE economy’s ability to transform ambitions into reality.

Highlighting the crucial role of universities in fostering innovation and shaping future trends across sectors, Professor Xing stated: "Universities provide an ideal environment to foster and stimulate innovation, enabling researchers to carry out their work and train their teams in a distinct setting."

He noted also that universities must focus on foresight to help countries navigate the future and create national development strategies.

Echoing this sentiment, HE Al Amiri highlighted that the UAE's focus on pioneering fields, like the space sector, hydrogen, and medtech showcases the country's ability to navigate transformations and equip future generations of Emiratis with the necessary education and expertise to excel.

Discussing the importance of partnerships with academia and industries, Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab UAE, said: "I cannot overstate the strength of effective collaboration. Collaborating with the government is crucial, and we must also emphasize partnerships with academia and industries. Without the right people and proper funding in the areas where we need assistance, progress will be impeded."

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

