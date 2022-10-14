Dubai, UAE: H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), visited the du stand at GITEX Global 2022 where he was briefed on the latest revolutionary and futuristic technologies that were showcased during the event . H.E. Mattar At Tayer was welcomed by Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du and other representatives of the company’s senior management.

H.E. Mattar Al Tayer was taken through the demos showcasing the autonomous warehouse robot and Dubai Metro’s Digital Twin, which is a joint initiative by du and the RTA using Augmented Reality technology. H.E. Omar Boushehab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), also visited the stand to discuss ways of enhancing the partnership between MBRHE and du.

As a leading digital telco presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’, du successfully concluded its participation with an incredible showcase of solutions that foster a conducive environment for digital growth in line with the UAE government’s innovation roadmap.

