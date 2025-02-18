DUBAI – Gulfood 2025, the largest global food business event opened its doors for a second day at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) ahead of an impressive schedule.

Ministerial Opening: Food500 Summit

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy officiated the Food500 Summit with his keynote address providing a perspective on Gulfood’s economic impact and the UAE’s pivotal role as a trade gateway between east and west.

Commenting on the parallels between the F&B industry’s influence on the UAE, regional and global economies, His Excellency credited strategic government and industry alliances for their unwavering commitment securing Gulfood’s position as the largest arena of global food trade and innovation globally.

‘For three decades Gulfood has been at the forefront of shaping global food trends, fostering partnerships and driving innovation which has not only strengthened the UAE’s positioning as a global food hub but also played a big role as a strategic platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to address the most pressing issues that the industry and the world around it faces.

Food security, innovation and resilience in the global digital economy are critical issues. These are not just priorities for the UAE but the entire world as we navigate rapidly in the evolving food basket. The food sector is a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic growth and our diversification efforts. We import 95% of our food and as the food sector is a lead contributor to our GDP, the sector in its expansion has attracted global and regional investments in food production, processing and technology.’

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Briefing

Members and industry contacts explored how international businesses can utilise avenues such as Gulfood towards driving innovation and economic progress. The Chambers also touched upon its strategic vision and tailored services and initiatives. Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations Sector at Dubai Chambers opened the morning briefing, and shared critical insights with exhibitors and key decision-makers in the room.

‘Between 2020 and 2024, Dubai’s F&B sector attracted USD 370 million in greenfield investments. These investments further cement Dubai’s reputation as a prime destination for businesses and investors in the food industry. The UAE remains to be the top-ranked country in the GCC on the UN's Global Food Security Index, highlighting our nation's commitment to resilience and innovation. The UAE is also the leading destination in the MENA region for venture capital investments in restaurant tech with more than USD 932 million invested between 2020 and 2024. In addition, 27% of all imported food was re-exported during the first three quarters of 2024, reflecting the UAE’s vital role in global supply chains,’ said Salem Al Shamsi.

Massive F&B Product Trading Floor

Visitors continue to explore 24 enormous exhibition halls covering over 1.3 million square feet while interacting with companies launching new products, ingredients, and flavours, showcasing their culinary expertise and engaging in commercial trade deals.

Sharif Chacoff, ProChile’s Trade Commissioner for the GCC, emphasised the significance of this event: ‘Gulfood is an important platform to diversify markets for Chilean exporters and we have already seen results. Gulfood 2025 will facilitate efforts towards a new exportable offer, where Faenacar (Chilean Meat Association) will participate for the first time, supporting our strategic direction to expand the range of Chilean products available in the market”

Top Table: The Stars Ignite on Day 2

Dubai-based Michelin Star chefs Solemann Haddad, Moonrise and Mohamed Orfali, Orfali Bros held masterclasses elevating traditional Arabic fare and putting Japanese seafood centre stage, respectively. Chef Fredrik Berselius, Aska (New York) explored flavours of the wilderness and Chef Vladimir Mukhin, Krasota and The White Rabbit (Moscow) delved into futuristic techniques

Key Gulfood sponsors include: Al Ain Farms, and Ghitha as Power Brands Sponsor, Clarebout Potatoes as Frozen Foods Sponsor, BRF Foods LLC as Meat & Poultry Sponsor, Jameel International Foodstuff Trading L.L.C as Beverage Sponsor, Iscon Balaji Foods as Ready to Eat Sponsor, Suppletek Industries Pvt. Ltd as Pulses & Grains Sponsor, Prima International as Bakery Sponsor, and Eventica Gorilla Energy as Power and Sport Sponsor.

About Gulfood

Gulfood 2025, from 17 - 21 February, marks the event’s 30th edition as the world’s biggest and premier food and beverage sourcing event, that propels valuable international trade partnerships, introduces the latest food innovations and informs key policies that guide global food commerce. Gulfood 2025 will host renowned chefs exhibiting their culinary skills and revealing imaginative new industry trends and see the launch of Food500 – a global CEO summit engaging the foremost visionary world leaders in thought-provoking discussions. The 30th edition is set to be even bigger, unveiling a novel chapter of global growth and innovation.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to register, visit www.gulfood.com

Website and Social Media:

Website: https://www.gulfood.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gulfood

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gulfood

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gulfood/

X: https://x.com/gulfood

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gulfood6596

For more information, please contact:

Edward Priyan edward@popcomms.ae