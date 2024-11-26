Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) hosted the Partnership and Professional Development Forum 2024 at its campus. The event underscored HBMSU’s commitment to reinforcing its leading role in supporting higher education and the development of national talent, aligning with the UAE’s strategic goals for sustainable progress and digital transformation.

The forum strengthened strategic partnerships between the university and government entities across the UAE, through the development of specialised workshops and training programmes tailored to the dynamic needs of the labour market. With a focus on sectors such as business management, quality, health and environmental studies, and e-learning, the forum further highlighted the new skills required to thrive in an era of digital transformation and sustainable development.

Athba Al Kamdah, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Resources & Services at HBMSU, said: “We were honoured to host the Partnership and Professional Development Forum 2024 as it embodied our strategic vision to be a catalyst for transformative change in higher education and workforce development. By convening thought leaders, government stakeholders, and academic experts, we fostered a collaborative ecosystem designed to drive the development of targeted training programmes that not only respond to current labour market needs but also anticipate future shifts. This initiative further underscores our commitment to pioneering smart education solutions that cultivate national talent and align with the UAE’s ambition of becoming a global leader in innovation and sustainable growth.”

The Forum proposed new training programmes tailored to meet the evolving needs of the UAE labour market, with a focus on digital transformation and sustainable development across key sectors. It further designed sector-specific training solutions to enhance skills in business quality management, health and environmental efficiency, and technological innovation in e-learning. Additionally, the forum promoted enhanced cooperation between universities and government institutions to prepare a future-ready workforce, emphasising the importance of digital skills and aligning current programmes with modern market demands and technological advancements.

Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement at HBMSU, said: “The forum represented a significant step in bridging the gap between academic expertise and practical needs of government institutions. By fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange, we are able to tailor training programmes that not only meet the current needs of the human capital but also anticipate future challenges. This strategic partnership ensured that our educational offerings remain relevant and impactful.”

The Forum offered significant benefits for government entities by identifying future human capital skills and competencies, enabling the development of qualified human resources, and enhancing efficiency through targeted training in areas such as digital transformation and sustainability. The forum facilitated strengthened collaboration between government bodies and universities, harnessing academic expertise to create tailored solutions that improve institutional performance. It also provided insights into global digital transformation trends and their impact on the local labour market, supported sustainable development practices, and fostered innovative problem-solving through specialised workshops. Additionally, government institutions leveraged the forum’s recommendations to refine policies and services, ensuring alignment with technological advancements and evolving market needs.

The Forum was part of the university's commitment to providing a distinguished platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange among experts and specialists, focusing on providing innovative training solutions that support the country’s development strategies and contribute to achieving the UAE Vision 2030.