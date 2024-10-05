Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Islamic Studies (CIS) hosted a conference titled “The Role of Genetic Fingerprinting in Contemporary Society 2024,” which explored the issue of proving and denying childrens’ lineage from jurisprudential, societal, and legal perspectives.

His Eminence (HE) Sheikh Dr. Thaqeel Al Shammari, Vice President of the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and Judge on the Court of Cassation, State of Qatar, attended the conference and gave the keynote speech. He also underlined the importance of gathering expert knowledge and generating insightful discussions within this field.

Held from October 2 to 3 at Minaretein, Education City, under the theme, “The Study of Negating or Confirming Parentage from Jurisprudential, Societal, and Legal Perspectives,” the conference featured discussions on key issues such as the regulation of parentage verification of newborns and protection of childrens’ rights. Proceedings also considered in-depth comparisons of the validity and use of genetic fingerprinting within legal systems across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and compiled useful insights and best practices from the region.

Commenting on the conference, Dr. Recep Şentürk, Dean, CIS, said: “By connecting Islamic thought with the dynamic practice of law throughout the MENA region, our multidisciplinary discourse helped to facilitate expertise and build capacity among legal practitioners to address an issue of great importance to our communities. It demonstrated our commitment to contributing to the intellectual debate and constructive dialogue on Islam in a global context.”

Established professionals from Qatar’s Supreme Judiciary Council, Court of Cassation, and Ministry of Justice participated alongside renowned academics from HBKU’s CIS and College of Health and Life Sciences, as well as Qatar University, Georgetown University in Qatar, International Islamic Fiqh Academy, European Council for Fatwa and Research, and other regional institutions.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About the College of Islamic Studies

One of the longest established colleges at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the College of Islamic Studies (CIS) was formed as a home for contemporary Islamic studies dedicated to providing a uniquely composed platform that contributes to the intellectual debate and constructive dialogue on Islam in a global context. Continuously breaking new paths and seeking novel solutions for positive, global impact, HBKU’s CIS connects academic Islamic grounding with modern social sciences in its curricula, teaching platforms, research endeavors, as well as institutional values, instilling the college’s every facet with hallmarks of collaboration, innovation, and scholarship. For more information about HBKU’s CIS, visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cis.