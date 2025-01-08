Under the slogan ‘Saudi celebrates Japan’, the three-day festival returns from January 9 to 11, 2025

Free and open to all, it brings together over 30 participants and an exciting array of performances, authentic F&B vendors, unique shopping opportunities, an open market, film screenings, live demonstrations, cosplay, board games and so much more

Hayy Matsuri is in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and the Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah in celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah: Art Jameel, the organization supporting artists and creative communities, brings back Hayy Matsuri for its second edition at Hayy Jameel in Jeddah from January 9 to 11, 2025. Running daily from 5 PM to 10 PM, the festival celebrates 70 years of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan under the theme ‘Saudi Celebrates Japan.’ Free and open to all, Hayy Matsuri offers a unique cultural experience blending Japanese and Saudi traditions, art, and heritage in an engaging and creative atmosphere.

Organized in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and the Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah, Hayy Matsuri brings together over 30 participants, showcasing an exciting array of performances, workshops, and activities. Visitors can look forward to live music, film screenings, interactive demonstrations, cosplay, and board games. The family-favorite Open Market will return, featuring local and Japanese artisans, authentic food vendors, and creative crafts.

This year’s festival highlights include live performances by renowned Japanese artists such as Tokyo-based “Electronicos Fantasticos!” and sound artist Daisuke Tanabe, marking their Saudi debut. They will share the stage with celebrated Saudi talents, including DesertF!sh, Akram Ali, and Abstract Crew, in a dynamic celebration of sound and technology.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to engage in interactive workshops, learning traditional Japanese crafts like manga drawing, origami, calligraphy, ikebana (flower arranging), and mochi-making. Children will enjoy a dedicated space, *Hayy Explorers*, where they can explore Japanese arts and crafts through fun and educational activities.

Cultural enthusiasts can experience the art of Japanese storytelling through curated film screenings at Hayy Cinema, in collaboration with Alliance Française. Additionally, a cosplay competition and gaming zone will immerse visitors in the vibrant world of Japanese pop culture.

The festival opens on January 9 with opening remarks by Art Jameel and the Japanese Consul General, followed by live performances and workshops. On January 10, visitors can enjoy culinary demonstrations, collaborative performances, and creative workshops, while the final day, January 11, concludes with a cosplay competition, final performances, and interactive art sessions.

Free and open to all, Hayy Matsuri promises an unforgettable experience, combining live music, traditional arts, and culinary delights in a celebration of the cultural bond between Saudi Arabia and Japan. Art Jameel invites everyone to join this unique event, celebrating creativity and connection.

-Ends-

For more information visit hayyjameel.org and join the conversation on Hayy Jameel’s social media channels:

Instagram @HayyJameel

Facebook Hayy Jameel

Twitter @HayyJameel using the hashtag #hayyjameel #hayysayshi #fromjeddahtojeddah

About Art Jameel

Art Jameel supports artists and creative communities. Founded and supported by the Jameel

family philanthropies, the independent organization is headquartered in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and works globally. Art Jameel’s programmes – across exhibitions, commissions, research, learning, and community-building – are grounded in a dynamic understanding of the arts as fundamental to life and accessible to all.

Art Jameel’s two institutions – Hayy Jameel, a dedicated complex for the arts and creativity in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative contemporary institution in Dubai, UAE – are complemented by digital initiatives plus collaborations with major institutional partners and a network of practitioners across the world.

About Hayy Jameel

Hayy Jameel is developed and managed by Art Jameel as Saudi Arabia's dedicated arts complex and creative hub. Hayy Jameel joins Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai – which opened in 2018 – in its efforts to build culture-oriented, connected communities. Designed by waiwai, Hayy references the Arabic word for neighbourhood, denoting the convivial and collaborative nature of the complex and its intent on bringing together a wide range of creative disciplines in one destination.

Alongside the museum, Hayy Arts, education platforms Hayy Learning and Hayy Studios is Hayy Cinema, Saudi’s first independent audiovisual centre, designed by Jeddah-based architects Bricklab – and Hayy Explorers, a ‘drop-in’ children’s zone, featuring a year-long dynamic programme. Fenaa Hayy, Salaat Hayy, Community Cinema & Project Space are multi-purpose spaces for performances, workshops and talks. They open onto Saha, a central community courtyard underpinned by philosophies of sustainability and adaptability.

The Art Jameel-run spaces are joined by Hayy Residents – a set of pioneering, homegrown creative enterprises that range from contemporary art and performance to design and publishing, culinary institutes, new cafes and eateries.

The launch of Hayy Jameel in 2021 marked 75 years of Jameel family's global philanthropies and is in line with Vision 2030, coming to fruition with a new era for the arts and creative sector across the Kingdom.