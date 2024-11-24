Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Hangar Talks at the Sand & Fun - Saudi Aviation Airshow 2024 have become the beating heart of this year’s event, captivating audiences with insightful discussions, inspirational stories, and thought-provoking topics from some of the most distinguished figures in aviation and aerospace. Now in its third day, the Hangar Talks continue to attract professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators eager to explore the past, present, and future of the industry. With two more days of rich programming ahead, this dynamic series of talks is a cornerstone of the event’s success.

The Hangar Talks opened on November 19, 2024, with a session led by HE Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of GACA, on the Transformation of the Saudi Aviation Industry. In a discussion emceed by HE Dr. Ahmed Al-Fahaid, General Supervisor of the Saudi Aviation Club (SAC), Abdulaziz highlighted Saudi Arabia’s remarkable progress in modernizing aviation infrastructure, advancing regulations, and positioning itself as a global leader in the sector. This session set the tone for an event steeped in visionary thinking.

Later that morning, HRH Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud, Founder and Board Chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, hosted a fascinating discussion on the South Pole Trip alongside trailblazing adventurers Marcus Itten, Ken Allen, Anne Kershaw, and Nick Commande, with Michael DiGaspari joining via Zoom. Together, they recounted their experiences navigating one of the most extreme environments on Earth, showcasing the resilience and ingenuity required for such feats. This session underscored the enduring spirit of exploration at the heart of aviation.

The first day concluded with an electrifying panel on the Saudi Mission to Space, featuring Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni, who shared their experiences in space exploration. Joining them was Frank Salzgeber, Deputy Governor of the Space Sector at the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, who offered a global perspective on innovation in space technology. Waleed Al-Saleh, Director of Space Ecosystem at CSTC, emceed the session, ensuring a rich and engaging discussion on Saudi Arabia’s ambitious role in the future of space exploration.

Day two brought the personal stories of aviation professionals to the forefront. The session Life in Aviation featured Brad Wollen, VP & GM at Clay Lacy Aviation; Long Bach Nguyen, a professional pilot and Kodiak instructor; and Pervez Iqbal, a pilot at Midroc Aviation. Together, they shared their unique insights into the opportunities and challenges of a career in aviation, providing invaluable advice to aspiring aviators.

Life in Aviation & Racing, led by Rodney Lewis, President and CEO of Lewis Energy, added an adrenaline-fueled perspective to the talks, exploring the shared passions and disciplines of aviation and motorsport. The day’s historical dimension came with Early Saudi Aviators, a session emceed by Nawaf Nahar Al-Nassar, during which two books were unveiled: Nawaf’s own I Want to Fly and Michael Saba’s King Abdulaziz... His Plane and His Pilot, a fascinating chronicle of Saudi Arabia’s early aviation history.

The day ended with a highlight session on Saudi Women Aviators, featuring Princess Sama bint Faisal Al Saud, Adwa Al-Dakheel, Rahaf Al Judaie, and Ahlam Al Subaie. These inspiring speakers shared their journeys, demonstrating the expanding role of women in aviation and their impact on the industry. From personal challenges to professional achievements, their stories resonated deeply with attendees, celebrating empowerment and progress.

Day three began with a technical focus on Aircraft Accident Investigation, where Mohammed Barrangi, Director General of the Saudi Aviation Investigation Bureau, and Hatim Murad, Director of Legislations at GACA, explored the critical processes and legal frameworks that ensure aviation safety. This was followed by Moral Obligations of Being an Aviator, featuring Robert V. Meder of NAFI and Ahmed Elnadi, who highlighted the ethical responsibilities aviators bear in their professional lives.

The session Life in Aviation & Restoration featured Jeffrey Whitesell, Ken Hoffman, and Muneer Bakhsh, who discussed the cultural significance of aircraft restoration and the innovative approaches shaping the industry’s future. Later, World Records Around the Globe brought aviation history to life with stories from Mark E. Calkins, a corporate pilot who set a world record circumnavigating the globe in a Learjet 35A, and Mishaal F. Al Sudairy, the first Saudi pilot to complete a solo circumnavigation. Their tales of adventure and determination captivated the audience.

The day closed with Pilot Health & Fitness, a critical session led by Dr. Thomas Drekonja and Salman Alalmaee, addressing the physical and mental challenges faced by aviation professionals and offering actionable strategies for maintaining well-being.

The Hangar Talks have proven to be a powerful platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and inspiration. With two days still to come, the Sand & Fun - Saudi Aviation Airshow 2024 continues to bring together the best and brightest in aviation to explore what lies ahead for the industry.

The Hangar Talks are being live-streamed on the Saudi Aviation Club’s official YouTube channel. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation—tune in here: النقل المباشر لجلسات هانجر توكس Live Streaming Hangar Talks Sand & Fun 2024 اليوم الثالث