Events, activities, poetic evenings, and musical performances in a winter desert atmosphere with a modern touch

Open to the public from Friday January 5th

Offer visitors a clamping experience at the heart of the desert

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan inaugurated the "Remal", the newly established experience at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, organized by Ghaf, a subsidiary of Serdal Holding. This marks a unique experience in the United Arab Emirates, providing the Festival visitors with an innovative seating areas modernly woven from desert landscapes.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan, accompanied by Sheikh Mubarak bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Ali Abdullah Al Mazrouai, CEO of GAF, and members of the organizing committee, inspected "Remal". He praised the contemporary designs inspired by the charm of the desert, representing an exceptional blend of cultural heritage, artistic expression, and the breathtaking landscapes of Al Wathba.

"Remal" will be opening this Friday, January 5, 2024, offering a luxurious desert journey with a modern and distinctive style. It provides an opportunity to enjoy the wonderful winter atmosphere sought by many during the winter season for delightful moments with family and friends, combining modernity, elegance, cultural heritage, the rich charm of the desert, and the serene outdoor nature.

Ali Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ghaf, stated that "Remal" includes contemporary desert areas, offering visitors an immersive experience into a world that blends nature and luxury. The desert roads are adorned with modern lighting, soft lights, and trees, creating a serene outdoor atmosphere. "Remal" also features luxurious seating areas with a modern touch inspired by authentic Arab culture and the stunning colors of the desert, accompanied by music performed by distinguished musicians.

Al Mazrouei added: "Remal will includes a special area for upscale restaurants and cafes offering distinctive meals and beverages in a modern desert atmosphere. Additionally, various shops feature renowned brands, providing visitors with a luxurious shopping experience during their delightful winter time in the desert.”

Al Mazrouei highlighted that "Remal" offers various entertainment activities for visitors, including poetry evenings with renowned poets and musical concerts performed by a selection of Arab artists and stars. Visitors can enjoy wonderful artistic evenings in a winter desert atmosphere with a unique modern environment.

The events presented by "Remal" during the weekly holidays include special heritage activities to introduce visitors to authentic Arabian horses, the secrets of camels to enhance youth awareness of their importance among Arabs, and insights into the secrets of falcons with the participation of various local entities. Additionally, there will be a classic car exhibition showcasing a rare collection of vintage cars, highly regarded by many car enthusiasts.

-Ends-