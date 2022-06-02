Dubai - UAE: Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the ‘Under the Shades of Ghaf’ art exhibition, which was held at Al Safa Art and Design Library from 11 May – 2 June. Organised by Ghaf Publications, the exhibition celebrates a group of Emirati artists and photographers who had participated in the ‘Artist of the Month’ initiative launched by Ghaf last year.

Badri was briefed on the contents of the exhibition, including artworks that varied between visual art and photography, created by the participating artists: Magdy al-Kafrawi, Salma Al Marri, Feryal Albastaki, in addition to Faisal Alrais, Amal Murad, and Youssef Al-Qasimi, who specialise in photography.

Badri praised the efforts of the participating artists, stressing Dubai Culture’s support for all initiatives aimed at enriching Dubai’s cultural scene, especially in the field of visual arts, through the creative ideas and topics presented, affirming that the presented works are modern and innovative and express the unique cultural mix that distinguishes the Emirati society.

Dubai Culture works to support and embrace creative talents, whether citizens or residents. The Authority also seeks to provide a platform that would allow them to communicate with Dubai’s wider community, consolidating the emirate’s position as a destination for global talents and companies across arts and culture. Dubai Culture aims to also promote the emirate’s creative economy, in line with its strategic roadmap towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.

