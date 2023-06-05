Doha – Qatar: GWC (Q.P.S.C.), Qatar’s leading logistics provider, continues its support to vital economic sectors and was recently named Gold Sponsor for the Qatar Real Estate Forum which took place from 4-5 June 2023 in Sheraton Grand Hotel, Doha.

This Forum comes at a time when the real estate sector is witnessing strong growth backed by huge infrastructure and transportation projects and high domestic liquidity. This sector which is a cornerstone of Qatar National Vision 2030 got a major fillip with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM and has continued to ride that wave.

For GWC, this is an opportunity to support the exchange and development of new ideas and projects in the country and the region. GWC has proven track record and has been the partner-of-choice for public and private sector in developing their vision for bespoke logistics parks, over the last two decades.

This was exemplified in the successful delivery of GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, the first Public Private Partnership project to bear fruit in Qatar, followed by signing the management contract for Bu Fesseela Warehousing Park, and most recently, the landmark launch of Phae-1 of GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park. And currently the construction works are on step to launch phase-2.

This Forum focused on key themes and issues related to regional and global best practices and facilitated discussions on how to set up relevant management mechanisms, as well as addressing other factors that impact the real estate industry.

The Forum achieved, among other things, to create a transparent and attractive environment for foreign investors and provide a platform for the various stakeholders to address and discuss issues related to the real estate sector.

