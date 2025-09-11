“We believe cybersecurity protection should also reach our SME clients, enhancing their digital security.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity and support the sustainability of Kuwait’s business sector, in line with the Diraya campaign, Gulf Bank organized a specialized awareness seminar in collaboration with CrowdStrike, a global leader in cybersecurity, focused on protecting its small and medium-sized enterprise customers (SMEs) from cyberattacks.

The seminar highlighted the growing cyber threats facing businesses and provided practical steps to strengthen their readiness in combating digital attacks. The event witnessed the participation of a large number of corporate representatives and clients from the SME sector.

Through this initiative, Gulf Bank continues to advance its strategy of raising cybersecurity awareness and equipping private sector institutions in Kuwait, particularly SMEs, with the tools to safeguard their data and operations against digital risks.

At the event, experts from Gulf Bank and CrowdStrike showcased advanced cybersecurity tools and technologies designed to help businesses anticipate, monitor, and respond to cyber threats, fostering a safer and more sustainable digital environment.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Faisal Al-Gharabally, General Manager of International Banking at Gulf Bank, said: "This initiative helps our clients understand the essential steps to secure their digital safety and protect their businesses from cyber risks. Our strategic partnership with CrowdStrike is a successful model of effective collaboration that supports national development goals and shields the local economy and startups from rising digital threats."

Concluding his speech, Mr. Al-Gharabally reaffirmed Gulf Bank’s commitment to supporting sustainability efforts in Kuwait, noting that such efforts go beyond banking products and services to include contributing to the development of a more cyber-aware and secure business community.

Ross McNaughton, Chief Information Security Officer at Gulf Bank noted "We believe that cybersecurity protection should not be limited to the bank alone, it must extend to our clients. By helping them enhance their security, we protect their investments and contribute to safeguarding Kuwait’s business ecosystem from cyber threats. This is an integral part of our social responsibility."

CrowdStrike: Cybersecurity for SMB / SME: https://cs.link/ui7iQ