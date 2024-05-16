dnata showcases products to foster sustainability

Smiths Detection introduces security screening device

Experts discuss ground handling innovations for elevated passenger experience

Dubai, UAE: The 23rd edition of Airport Show was the venue to showcase and introduce new technologies and services in ground handling, cargo movements and airport operations with a view to fostering agility as well as sustainability.

More than 30 new innovators joined the Airport Show to introduce their cutting-edge technologies and services for the first time. Innovations introduced were a major draw at the Show, which attracted thousands of trade visitors and stakeholders.

Ground handling service providers and air navigation service providers, participating in the Airport Show received overwhelming response from the industry as well as trade visitors. Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), the only private sector air navigation services provider in the region certified by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), displayed its capabilities in engineering of Heliport Facilities and Helipad Systems Supplies and Installation.

GSE Zone, in partnership with dnata, witnessed showcasing of innovations presented by ground handling equipment manufacturers.

Big players like dnata showcased Mallaghan's cutting-edge trucks for catering operations, highlighting its commitment to sustainability. By opting for Mallaghan trucks equipped with EURO 6 technology, dnata achieves an impressive 80% reduction in emissions compared to EURO 5 standards, along with a 66% reduction in permitted particulate mass. This innovative choice aligns seamlessly with dnata's dedication to environmental responsibility and engineering excellence.

dnata also showcased ‘Tisabas Operation’, a folding baggage conveyor system for loading and unloading of bags, cargo and mail in aircraft.

This system is created to help prevent back injuries caused by working in confined spaces, repetitive lifting and twisting of loads. It also helps to reduce damage to aircraft and to customer baggage with less claims.

dnata also displayed Towbarless tractor, an electric vehicle for towing aircraft at airports.

Smiths Detection showcased SDX 10060 XDi, a groundbreaking advancement in security screening technology. Utilizing X-ray Diffraction (XRD), the system accurately identifies molecular structures, revolutionizing object detection even among items with similar densities. Key features include automated alarm resolution for hold baggage screening, enhancing both security and operational efficiency. Additionally, in-line automatic air cargo screening is streamlined, improving security and operational speed for small parcels and mail.

The SDX 10060 XDi also elevates screening accuracy for narcotics and contraband, bolstering security measures at international checkpoints.

The Airport Show 2024 hosted a high-profile panel discussion titled “Elevating Passenger Experience: Investing in Innovation to Capture Traveler Hearts.”

At a time when the travel industry is facing unprecedented changes and challenges, the session explored the critical importance of passenger experience in today’s competitive landscape and the pivotal role of innovation in shaping it.

Experts and leaders from the industry shared their insights and strategies on how to elevate the passenger experience through innovative solutions and technologies.

The session, moderated by Dr. Nikhil Kilpady, Director - Aerospace & Defence, Frost & Sullivan, featured Nagy Abu Zeid, Vice President of Strategy and Planning at Oman Airports, Alpros Mohammad Hamzouq, Quality, Safety and Risk Management Director, Airport International Group (AIG), Anurag Shandilya, Head of Operations, Noida International Airport in India, Ismail Issa, Manager Innovation - Web 3.0, Futures & Innovation at Emirates Group, and Ioana Apintei, Head of Product at AirportLabs.

The panelists emphasized the critical nature of passenger experience as a key differentiator in the competitive travel industry. They highlighted innovation as the driving force behind enhancing and transforming this experience.

The speakers discussed the importance of continuously adapting to the evolving expectations and preferences of travellers through innovative approaches, leveraging data-driven insights and feedback mechanisms. They also explored innovative passenger-centric solutions and advanced technologies that have significantly improved passenger experiences across different travel modes, including biometrics, AI, IoT, and seamless travel journey solutions.

