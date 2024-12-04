Cairo, Egypt: SEKEM, in collaboration with Heliopolis University and the Egyptian Biodynamic Association (EBDA), is actively participating in UNCCD COP16 in Riyadh - taking place from 2 to 13 December - to emphasize the vital importance of organic and biodynamic agriculture in reclaiming desert land. This initiative serves as a strategic approach to combat climate change, restore biodiversity, minimize water waste and promote a sustainable future. The delegation will facilitate discussions surrounding SEKEM’s ongoing initiative, "Greening the Desert," which aims to regenerate 50,000 hectares of desert land in Al Wahat El-Bahariya Oasis. Additionally, they will engage in sessions addressing critical issues such as water security, rural community engagement, carbon sequestration, and land rehabilitation.

Greening the Desert Project

In 2020, SEKEM launched the Greening the Desert Project in Al Wahat El-Bahariya Oasis with the goal of regenerating 50,000 hectares of desert land through sustainable practices such as organic and biodynamic farming. To date, SEKEM has successfully rehabilitated over 7,000 hectares, significantly enhancing soil fertility and ecological balance. A central focus of this initiative is the application of innovative research methods aimed at optimizing water efficiency in agriculture. This includes the development of drought-resistant crop varieties, the implementation of irrigation water recycling, and the adoption of sub-surface and night irrigation techniques. Additionally, a tree-planting campaign has successfully resulted in the planting of 600,000 trees, which not only contributes to CO2 compensation but also enhances biodiversity through biodynamic practices.

SEKEM's approach emphasizes community engagement by providing educational facilities and cultural activities to foster holistic development. The project not only aims to combat climate change but also focuses on creating a sustainable community where diverse cultures can thrive together.

Furthermore, SEKEM's delegation will present their Joint Call to Action, titled "Agriculture is part of the Solution: A Joint Call for Organic and Climate Positive Agriculture," which was launched earlier at COP29. This collaborative effort involves SEKEM, EBDA, Heliopolis University, and the Carbon Footprint Center. It proposes a framework for agricultural carbon credit schemes that comply with specific standards. This framework enables farmers to trade validated and verified carbon credits on the national and international Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), with proceeds directed toward improving farmers’ livelihoods and transitioning to climate-friendly practices.

The initiative focuses on empowering smallholder farmers by providing crucial knowledge, funding, and support—all guided by the Economy of Love (EoL) certification standard developed by EBDA and inspired by SEKEM. This standard emphasizes enhancing carbon sequestration through sustainable practices. Ultimately, this joint action aims to transform agricultural methods into effective solutions for improving climate resilience and sustainability.

Commenting on SEKEM’s participation at COP16, Helmy Abouleish, CEO of SEKEM Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to represent SEKEM at COP16 in Riyadh, where we will highlight crucial strategies for combating desertification and promoting sustainable land reclamation. In Egypt, desert regions account for nearly 95% of the total land area. By implementing regenerative agricultural practices—including organic and biodynamic farming—we will not only reclaim arid lands but also conserve water efficiently, restore biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and enhance food security. Our “Economy of Love" model embodies a holistic approach that improves farmers' livelihoods while simultaneously increasing carbon sequestration through initiatives such as afforestation projects, composting, soil carbon management, and the use of renewable energy on certified farms. At SEKEM, we aspire to share this model with other countries facing similar challenges, transforming barren landscapes into thriving green valleys.”

SEKEM's Commitment to Climate Action

SEKEM has been instrumental in advancing climate action at COP27, COP28, and COP29 by championing biodynamic agricultural practices. At COP29, SEKEM partnered with Heliopolis University, EBDA, and the Carbon Footprint Center to launch a Joint Call aimed at creating a framework for agricultural carbon credit schemes that adhere to rigorous standards. This initiative emphasizes the critical role of regenerative agriculture in achieving climate objectives. Furthermore, the SEKEM delegation organized impactful sessions focused on transformative agricultural solutions and advocated for policies that streamline access to carbon credits.

About SEKEM

With the vision of promoting sustainable development in economy, ecology, society and culture, Dr. Ibrahim Abouleish founded the SEKEM Initiative in the Egyptian desert in 1977. The SEKEM group of companies produces, processes and markets organic and biodynamic food, textiles and herbal medicines in Egypt and on international markets. SEKEM is considered the Egyptian "organic pioneer" and was awarded the "Alternative Nobel Prize" in 2003. The SEKEM companies use parts of their profits to finance the activities of the SEKEM Development Foundation (SDF), which runs among others schools and a medical centre. In 2012, Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development was established as part of the SEKEM Initiative. The university was founded with the aim of pioneering the introduction of sustainable development concepts and principles to its students and the broader Egyptian community.

