All Grandstands, including the new North Straight Grandstand added specifically for 2022, have seen tickets sell with record-breaking speed after last year’s historic #AbuDhabiGP

Final Hospitality Packages remain as the best way for fans to secure their spot at the region’s most popular entertainment weekend

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022, with the unprecedented demand to attend this year’s F1® season finale seeing fans secure their spot at record-breaking speed for the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend.

With fans from across the world acting fast to book their place at the final race of the 2022 Formula 1® season in Abu Dhabi, all Grandstands – including the all-new stand added along the North Straight for this year’s #AbuDhabiGP – have been fully sold out for this year’s race with more than two months to go until the 10 teams arrive in the UAE.

Last year’s historic title-decider in which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his first world championship on the newly reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit track was a once-in-a-generation race. As a result, F1® fans from around the globe have booked their seat at this year’s race well ahead of time to ensure they don’t miss out on the action and the enjoyment of the world-renowned #AbuDhabiGP experience.

On the announcement of all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets being full sold out, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It is with immense pride to announce today that all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX have officially sold out, and it is a true testament to the passion that Formula 1® fans feel for this global event.”

“To cater for the unprecedented demand for this year’s race, we added a brand-new stand along our incredible North Straight section, which has additionally sold out at a record-pace and this demand reflects the level of growth of Motorsports we are seeing in the region. We understand that some may not be able to secure their seat at this year’s race, and as a result, we are already planning for tickets for next year’s race to go on sale earlier than ever before to ensure our fans can book their spot early to enjoy the unreal thrills of an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.”

Fans still eager to secure their place at the final race of the 2022 Formula 1® season in Abu Dhabi can look no further than the world-class hospitality packages still on sale, as the options to experience this year’s race from the Luna Lounge, Turns at West, North Straight, Deck at Nine and even Shams Suite hospitality locations remain for the ultimate #AbuDhabiGP experience.

Hospitality ticket holders will not only receive tickets for all three days of this year’s the F1® season finale weekend at Yas Marina Circuit, but also for each of the four iconic Yasalam After-Race concerts held at Etihad Park. With limited spaces available, fans can find more information by visiting https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/formula1

This year’s #AbuDhabiGP will bring a spectacular finish to the F1® season on track at Yas Marina Circuit, and fans can also look forward to incredible live music performances from some of the world’s biggest stars as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts return to take over Etihad Park on Yas Island.

Organisers have already confirmed two artists for the region’s most popular entertainment weekend, with Swedish House Mafia and Kendrick Lamar heading to the UAE’s capital city on to headline the Friday and Saturday After-Race concerts.

With less than two months to go, organisers are set to reveal the Thursday and Sunday headline acts over the coming weeks. For more information on this year’s Yasalam After-Race concerts, please visit:https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/formula1/yasalam-after-race-concerts

As the final few spots remain for what will be an unmissable #AbuDhabiGP weekend, fans can find more information on how to book their spot for this year’s F1® season finale at www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.