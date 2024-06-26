Abu Dhabi – The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) in collaboration with the HR Observer, an English-speaking platform which targets HR directors in the UAE and the wider MENA region, is organizing a webinar on Wednesday 3rd July 2024 at 11:00am for HR professionals in order to familiarize them with the different types of services available for insured Emiratis.

The webinar entitled ‘Secure your golden years – In depth look at pension schemes’ is being held in the presence of Ms. Sharifa Alblooshi, GPSSA’s Customer Happiness Department Head, who is due to shed light on the different types of pension schemes that cover employment, ageing, disability, decease and occupational illness.

The webinar was organized to familiarize HR employees on the different requirements expected out of their entity when employing an Emirati. “It is of pivotal importance that federal, government and private sector entities register their Emirati employees from the moment they are employed, and to ensure contributions are transferred to the GPSSA between the first and 15th day of each month. Failure to do so not only holds the employer responsible, but also results in delaying the entire contribution process, thus the ability to receive a lucrative pension amount upon retirement,” said Ms. Alblooshi, explaining the fact that entities must take the time to explain the pension and social security provisions to their insured employees, and can only do so by being aware of the exact contribution amounts required from themselves and their employees, and to explain the pension calculation method in detail.

UAE-based insured Emiratis are entitled to receive a pension amount once they end their employment service or decide to retire, given that they have registered and contribute on monthly basis from the first month they are employed.

The employers attending the webinar will learn about detailed information on how to obtain various services from the GPSSA, starting with the registration of an employer to that of an insured Emirati, alongside the required documents and steps to undertake in order to complete the service; attendees were also offered in-depth information on the necessary documents to submit for self-employed Emiratis and for Emiratis working in the GCC region.

Alblooshi will highlight ways by which previous employment periods can be merged to subsequent ones, alongside the steps involved in purchasing service years, receiving end-of-service gratuity, calculating the pension account salary, disbursing social security benefits, obtaining pension entitlement updates and the ‘To Whom It May Concern Certificate’.

It is worth mentioning the fact that the GPSSA has organized a total of 21 workshops (seven government, two federal and 12 private sector entities), based on requests received by various UAE-based entities, a service that is available on GPSSA’s website for employers who would like to learn more about its services. Last year, the number of workshops delivered based on employer requests was 33.

Additionally, employers, business owners and insured Emiratis must be aware of the fact that they are able to obtain more information on the registration and contribution procedures by contacting any of GPSSA’s service channels, such as the customer happiness centers, call center (80010), GPSSA’s contact us section or via social media platforms.

“Employers may request that they attend an awareness workshop in order to learn more about the services and conditions by contacting the GPSSA, who respond back to their requirement within two-working-days,” concluded Alblooshi.

To attend the English-speaking webinar, you may register via the following link: https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/2b3bpsg2o8utd

