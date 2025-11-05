Kuwait City, Kuwait – Google Cloud successfully hosted the second annual Cloud Day Kuwait 2025 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, convening over 400 leaders from Kuwait's public and commercial sectors to focus on AI, data cloud, and modern infrastructure. Key dignitaries, including Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah (KDIPA) and Najat Ibrahim (CAIT), were in attendance.

Highlighting the event’s national significance, H.E. Omar Saud AlOmar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs, delivered the opening keynote. His Excellency stated: "Kuwait’s partnership with Google Cloud is a pivotal stride toward realizing Kuwait National Vision 2035. Cloud adoption is fundamental groundwork to harness the potential of AI and cultivate a diversified, knowledge-based economy. Within the framework of the agreement with Google Cloud, we have been working with government entities and private sector enterprises to enhance the nation's digital infrastructure, improve operational capabilities, and create a secure digital environment to support innovation."

The full-day event showcased cutting-edge product innovations across Google Cloud's AI-optimized platform, including the recently announced Gemini Enterprise. Gemini Enterprise is Google Cloud's platform designed to serve as the single entry point for every employee’s access to AI in the workplace, moving beyond simple tasks to automate entire enterprise workflows. The platform is powered by Google's most advanced Gemini models, and it securely connects to a company’s data—from Google Workspace to major business applications like SAP and Salesforce—to provide context-aware intelligence. Managed by a central governance framework, Gemini Enterprise enables organizations to quickly deploy pre-built Google agents or customize their own, ensuring that transformation is both scalable and auditable.

Shaymaa Alterkait, Country Manager, Google Cloud in Kuwait, said: "Google AI represents a transformative opportunity for the Kuwaiti government and organizations. We are bringing Gemini Enterprise to Kuwait—our advanced agentic platform—to drive immediate business results, enhance productivity, and enable rapid innovation. Google Cloud empowers organizations for the future of business with AI at the core.”

Ed Wall, Managing Director, Google Workspace EMEA, highlighted enterprise momentum: "We are incredibly excited by the adoption of Google Workspace, highlighted by major entities like the Diwan of the Prime Minister’s Office embracing cloud-native collaboration. This migration signifies trust in our intuitive and powerful tools, which help organizations foster innovation and achieve collaborative success."

The event underscored Google Cloud’s commitment to Kuwait through key projects in the Alliance Framework Agreement (AFA) with the government and the progress achieved via the Kuwait National Skilling Initiative, deepening dedication to the nation's ongoing development.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models, and AI-focused workspace tools. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.