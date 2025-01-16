Families are invited to engage in fun-filled outdoor activities, including life-sized board games, watch live shows and win exciting prizes

All activities are free and included with the purchase of the Global Village entry ticket

Hosting this activation highlights the destination’s dedication to delivering ‘A More Wonderful World’ for the young guests, as it strives for adults

Watch The Wonderers’ Kids Fest video here and download it here

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, announced the launch of the highly anticipated 10th edition of its popular “The Wonderers’ Kids Fest”. Upon the guests’ high interest and the success of previous editions, the park is reviving the excitement of this beloved festival with an extended duration of 45 days this Season 29. Designed for children aged between 3 to 12, the festival will run daily from Friday 17 January till Friday 28 February 2025 from 4:00PM to 10:00PM.

Included in the purchase of the Global Village entry ticket, “The Wonderers’ Kids Fest” offers children fantastic combination of free entertainment and educational activities. It serves as the ultimate outdoor experience for families to enjoy during this time of the year amidst the perfect weather.

Having crafted a positive environment for the destination’s young guests to channel their energy into meaningful activities, the festival features giant versions of popular games as well as fun, engaging activities designed for toddlers and younger children. These experiences are accessible to all at no additional cost, ensuring fun and memorable moments for the family.

Young guests have the perfect opportunity to dive into an exciting lineup of larger-than-life premium board games. From taking on the largest Snakes and Ladders board game, which earned a Guinness World Record™ title, to challenging their friends in giant Stack 'Em, a supersized version of the popular stacking game of balance and teamwork, every child can create an incredible memory to cherish and take home.

Kids are also invited to embark on a thrilling giant Pirate Ship Battle, using strategy to sink their opponents' ships in a high-energy competition, or get competitive with a giant 4-in-a-Row game, where the stakes are high, and the excitement is stronger. These interactive attractions promise to deliver hours of fun and adventure.

Beyond these gigantic games, The Wonderers’ Kids Fest provides a wide range of bright activities to keep the younger kids happy and engaged. From complimentary face painting and balloon modelling to inflatable clown parades and magical bubble blizzards, the festival is a blend of wonderful experiences.

Kids will also meet and greet their favourite Global Village characters such as Waleef and Zoya alongside additional characters like the Elephant and Lion, Chotta Bheem and the minders. These characters will be introduced via a number of shows on the Kids’ Theatre. Plenty of opportunities to win exciting prizes will be granted too, adding even more fun to this remarkable activation.

The Wonderers’ Kids Fest at Global Village allows families to spend quality time together after school on weekdays or during weekends. The seasonal event is a testament to Global Village’s commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and enriching experiences for children and families at ‘A More Wonderful World’.

-Ends-

Note:

Watch the Wonderers’ Kids Fest here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjOASFs5vr8

Download the video via this link: https://we.tl/t-bqFZGoS17C

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE ; X/ Facebook/TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE ; Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global - teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com

Salma Madhoun –Senior Manager – Communications and Events – Salma.Madhoun@globalvillage.ae

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with last Season 28 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10 million.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 29 is set to offer a spectacular experience. This season, the destination is hosting 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.