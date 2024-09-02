Dubai - UAE: 6th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum will convene in Dubai, UAE on September 09, 2024 to explore and discuss innovative risk management and financial inclusion strategies that can create clear pathways to financial and economic solutions. With the support of the National Insurance Authority of Somaliland, Somaliland Banking Association, Islamic Finance Research Institute – Ghana, and Al-Barakah Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited, the forum featured a diverse range of topics, including Developing effective regulations and supervision for the Takaful and Re-Takaful industries, Ensuring adherence to Islamic principles in Takaful and Re-Takaful operations, Exploring new investment avenues and innovative financial products, Analyzing the latest trends and challenges facing the global Takaful and Re-Takaful market.

The upcoming international event will unite representatives and distinguished speakers from over 15 countries to concentrate on creating regulations for Takaful and re-Takaful. The aim is to facilitate seamless operations and expansion in order to keep abreast of the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the global Takaful industry including Banca-Takaful, Micro-Takaful, and re-Takaful. Takaful provides a practical solution for the requirements of the financial industry including banking and insurance sectors. The forum will explore a range of topics including the forefront of Takaful and re-Takaful, industry regulation and supervision, Shariah governance, and investment prospects.

The summit aims to acknowledge the significant advancements in global Islamic Financial Infrastructure, as well as the regulations and supervision of the Takaful and re-Takaful industry. It also focuses on establishing linkages between the global Islamic finance industry and the international financial market. The event will provide a platform for sharing best practices in the international Takaful and re-Takaful market, and assessing innovations in Islamic financial markets, particularly through the growth of newly developed research-based products. The summit is open to the public with a nominal entrance fee. We highly encourage organizations, Takaful operators, re-Takaful companies, and banks to participate to fully benefit from this international event in Dubai, UAE.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, the CEO of AlHuda CIBE - UAE, emphasized the rapid global growth of Islamic finance. He noted that Islamic finance is not only gaining traction in Muslim-majority nations but also being embraced by non-Muslim countries. AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is dedicated to providing specialized Training, Advisory, and Research services globally, particularly in Africa, since 2006. Mr. Mughal mentioned that AlHuda CIBE has established its presence in various countries, such as Uzbekistan, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Tanzania, Somaliland, Uganda, South Africa, Albania, and Nigeria, and plans to expand its reach to new countries worldwide within the next six months.

Following the successful conclusion of the 6th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum, we are pleased to announce a dedicated post-event workshop dated September 10-11, 2024 focused on the “Operational aspects Takaful, Re-Takaful, Banca-Takaful, and Micro-Takaful”, providing valuable insights for industry professionals.

About AlHuda CIBE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

WhatsApp: +971 52 865 5523