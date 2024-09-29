Sharjah: Dignitaries, policymakers, government officials, and experts in data, statistics, and economic sectors from over 30 countries—including the UAE, Slovakia, the UK, Jordan, Switzerland, Italy, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, and more—will convene for the inaugural ‘Regional Data and Community Development Forum,’ organised by the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), on October 9-10 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

Key speakers include Andrej Kiska, former President of Slovakia; His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; Professor Dr. Ger Graus, Global Education Adviser, James Hardy, former Head of Europe at Alibaba, and Chris Barton, Founder and first CEO of Shazam.

The distinguished speakers lineup also include Rafael Diez de Medina, Director of the Department of Statistics and Chief Statistician at the International Labour Office (ILO), Robert Ndugwa, Head of the Global Urban Observatory Unit at UN-Habitat, and Dr. Haidar Fraihat, Director General of the Jordanian Department of Statistics. They will join Piero Demetrio, an Expert in Statistics and International Consultant at Rome University La Sapienza, H.E Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Dossari, President of the General Authority for Statistics, KSA, and Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at NCEMA.

Andrej Kiska: From the presidency to entrepreneurship

In the session titled ‘Why do Businesses Fail?,’ entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrej Kiska, former President of Slovakia, will provide valuable insights on the pivotal role of data in supporting SMEs as they navigate challenges in understanding customer preferences and market trends. Kiska will offer practical strategies for leveraging data to stimulate economic growth, drawing from his extensive experience establishing successful companies that provided financial services to over one million Slovak citizens.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi: Chairman of the Department of Government Relations

His Excellency Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, will discuss the critical challenges of rapid urbanisation during the session ‘Cities of Tomorrow: Data Integration for Sustainable Development.’ With his extensive expertise in government policy to support social and economic development, he will share his insights on the importance of data in shaping sustainable cities that address the evolving needs of their residents. He will also discuss how public-private partnerships can help realise this vision.

James Hardy: The driving force behind Alibaba’s European Expansion

During the session ‘Why do Businesses Fail?’ James Hardy, a specialist in mergers and acquisitions and former Head of Europe at Alibaba, will examine the role of data in propelling corporate growth. Hardy, who was instrumental in establishing one of the largest e-commerce export platforms from the UK to China, will share his expertise in e-commerce and outline how SMEs can harness data to expand and thrive in competitive markets.

Dr. Ger Graus: Data-Driven Education

Professor Dr. Ger Graus, an esteemed educational advisor and global expert, will deliver an inspiring speech addressing critical questions surrounding the future of education. Drawing on his experience as the first Global Director of Education at KidZania, Dr. Graus will share insights on how data can revolutionise educational environments, enhancing children’s learning experiences. An Honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to children, he was also granted the award of Iconic Leader Creating A Better World For All by the Women Economic Forum (WEF).

Chris Barton: Founder and first CEO of Shazam

Chris Barton, a three-time startup founder and pioneer of mobile ecosystems at Google and Dropbox, is the inventor of 12 patents, including one used in the Google search algorithm. He is also the Founder and first CEO of Shazam, which was acquired by Apple in 2018 for a reported $400 million, making it Apple’s sixth-largest acquisition of all time. In his upcoming keynote at DCDF, Chris will deliver an inspirational talk, sharing his journey of innovation and the ways in which data-driven approaches have enabled him to create impact and overcome obstacles.

Haidar Fraihat: Jordanian experiences in sustainable development

Dr. Haidar Fraihat, Director General of the Jordanian Department of Statistics, will share his extensive experience spearheading technological and statistical initiatives to advance sustainable development across six countries. In the session titled ‘Successful Census: Cases from the Region,’ Dr. Fraihat will underscore the vital role of population censuses in gathering demographic insights and addressing societal needs. He will also highlight successful census strategies from the Arab region, focusing on innovative methodologies he has pioneered to enhance data accuracy and foster greater community participation.

Rafael Medina: The ILO's vision

Rafael Diez de Medina, Chief Statistician and Director of the Department of Statistics at the International Labour Organization (ILO), will explore the pivotal role of data in shaping the future of labour policies. He will provide in-depth insights into how data can be harnessed to create a more adaptable and responsive labour market tailored to future needs. In the session, ‘Overcoming Unemployment with a Click,’ Medina will highlight the crucial need for collaboration between academic institutions and the labour sector to achieve a stronger alignment between educational outcomes and evolving job market demands.

Robert Ndugwa: Data for achieving social justice

Robert Ndugwa, Head of the Global Urban Observatory Unit at UN-Habitat, will share his vast experience in epidemiology and biostatistics during the session ‘Cities of Tomorrow: Data Integration for Sustainable Development.’ He will focus on the transformative potential of data-driven urban planning in fostering more sustainable and equitable cities. Ndugwa will share his extensive knowledge of addressing the needs of marginalised communities and assessing city prosperity, offering critical insights into how data can be applied to design future cities that accommodate the increasing demands of their populations.

Piero Demetrio: An Italian perspective for the age of data

As a statistics expert and international consultant at Rome University La Sapienza, Piero Demetrio will share his insights on developing and modernising statistical systems, drawing from his experience with the modernization program at the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat). He will spotlight the latest methodologies and technologies that can improve the quality of official statistics and support decision-makers based on his extensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by statistical institutions in the age of big data.

Fahad Al-Dossari: The opportunities of statistics in the age of AI

Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Dossari, President of the General Authority for Statistics, KSA, will share his vision of the challenges and opportunities facing statistical institutions in the age of AI. In the session titled ‘Statistical Offices in the AI Era: Evolution or Extinction?’ Al-Dossari's insights will contribute to discussions on how AI can be integrated into statistical processes while maintaining data quality and reliability.

Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at NCEMA

H.E. Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), will offer his insights on optimising data usage to enhance governmental disaster response in the session titled ‘Data-Driven Solutions for Mitigating Natural Disasters.’ Al Dhaheri will explore how data can be leveraged to improve early warning systems and develop more resilient communities better equipped to manage and mitigate various emergencies.