Dubai, UAE: Light plays a pivotal role in an urban environment, meeting the diverse needs of a population through thoughtful design and strategic implementation. By illuminating public spaces, streets and landmarks, light enhances safety and accessibility making cities easier to navigate and welcoming for all residents.

Yesterday at the THINKLIGHT conference at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, a panel of lighting design experts addressed the role of light on a city-wide scale and its impact on culture and people. Moderated by Martin Lupton, Co-founder, Light Collective UK the panel included Gary Thornton, Director, Nulty; Cherine Saroufim, Interior Architect - Lighting Designer, Atelier Saroufim – Idepconsult; Dan Lister, Director - UK Lighting Practice Leader, Arup and Stephanie Hreiki, Senior Lighting Designer, WSP.

Opening the session, Lupton said: “Light not only beautifies urban spaces, but bridges gaps between communities and encourages interactions and cultural exchange. Lighting can also be used to create a collective sense of belonging for a space.”

Dynamic lighting solutions can be tailored to various urban settings, from bustling downtowns to quiet residential areas, fostering a sense of inclusivity and unity. Additionally, programmable and adaptive lighting systems can respond to different times of day, seasons and community events, creating a harmonious urban environment that reflects the rhythm and diversity of city life whilst protecting the need to balance light and darkness.

Addressing the attendees at THNKLIGHT, Thornton, who specialises in master planning and strategising lighting at a city-wide level, said: “In the Middle East, we are witnessing the emergence of new cities. As lighting designers, this gives us an opportunity to implement a cohesive lighting strategy from the outset of a new area or district.”

He added: “As the sun goes down in any city, lighting has the power to influence these spaces after dark. Due to the climate of most cities in the Middle East, socialising, exercise, and community events happen in the evening, which gives us even greater potential to harness the power of light.”

Thornton also emphasised the importance of a ‘darkness strategy’ in lighting master planning, suggesting that not every space needs to be illuminated and that lighting should offer visual relief and enhance the character of spaces. He added that nighttime lighting does, however, make a city more accessible and encourages the public to visit a variety of areas, ultimately contributing to the creation of a liveable city.

Innovative lighting solutions have been showcased across the show floor this week at Light + Intelligent Middle East which has featured over 440 exhibitors from 34 countries. Dubai-based Spectrum Lighting Technology has presented its new wireless-powered technology this week at Light + Intelligent Building which includes a wireless underwater light along with linears and uplights.

Commenting on the company’s new launches, Shawkat Jaghoub, Managing Director, Spectrum Lighting Technology said: “The new range of wireless technology safeguards fixtures against moisture and condensation, thereby extending their lifespan and lowering costs for users. Additionally, we have introduced our innovative ‘One For All’ product, featuring a single module that accommodates all applications, including uplights, downlights, wall lights, and ceiling lights.”

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is part of the international Light + Building brand and is co-located with Intersec to create the region’s largest exhibition for lighting and building technology.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is endorsed by several highly respected industry organisations, including KNX, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the Society of Light and Lighting, the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), the DALI Alliance, DarkSky International and the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) UAE.

